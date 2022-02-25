If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, then you don't want to miss out on these deals on Apple's Powerbeats Pro and Beats Solo Pro headphones from Verizon, where you can snag up to 50% off in certain colors thanks to the current sale.

Beats come with great battery life, sound and connectivity with all of Apple's best iPhones, making these a great solution for anyone in the Apple ecosystem especially those who want headphones for exercising.

Up to 50% off Beats headphones at Verizon

' Powerbeats Pro | $75 off Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. This deal includes the Ivory and Spring Yellow Versions. $174.99 at Verizon Beats Solo Pro | $150 off The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. They are half price right now. This deal includes the Ivory version of Apple's Beats Solo Pro $149 at Verizon

Both of these deals from Verizon come with options for free 2-day shipping, same-day delivery, and free in-store pickup depending on location. They also have free returns within 30 days if they don't work out for whatever reason.

Both sets of headphones enjoy seamless connectivity with a range of Apple devices and fast-pairing and switching too. PowerBeats Pro offers about 9 hours of charge, while the Solo Pro comes with 22 hours of listening time, almost doubling to 40 without ANC on. They also offer Fast Fuel so you can get lots of playtime (3 hours) from a very quick stop at the plug (just 10 minutes).

Move fast so as not to miss these great deals.