If you have a Nintendo Switch Lite , then you probably take it with you wherever you go. Since it's a dedicated portable console that you bring with you all over the place, it may be prone to scratches and nicks. That's why you should protect it with a case , and the ECHZOVE Clear Case is a simple but effective solution that lets you show off your Switch Lite, and it's on sale for Prime Day!

This clear plastic case easily snaps on to your Nintendo Switch Lite. It is relatively slim and doesn't add much bulk, so it should fit into whatever carrying case you are using without an issue. The plastic material provides additional grip when playing in handheld mode.

While the case will protect the exterior of your Switch Lite, what about the screen? Fortunately, ECHZOVE also includes a screen protector, so your Switch Lite screen is also protected from scratches and scuffs. The case itself also has a kickstand, giving your Switch Lite the option to play in tabletop mode with separate Joy-Con or Pro Controllers.

