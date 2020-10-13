I cannot start my day without a cup of coffee. Stumbling around my kitchen fiddling with beans and carafe isn't my ... cup of tea. I got a Nespresso Orginal Line machine for Mother's Day last year and was instantly smitten. I wanted to have the option for a larger coffee as well, so last fall, I treated myself to a second Nespresso machine, a Vertuo line this time. That's right, I'm that weirdo that has two. Most people don't need two Nespresso machines, of course. If you're trying to decide which Nespresso line to invest in, our guide can help you with that.

The addition of the milk frother to this bundle makes it a great purchase for fans of lattes, cappuccinos, and more.

While Nespresso's Original Line machines make wonderful coffees from the tiny Ristretto (.85 ounces) to the Espresso (1.35 ounces) and the Lungo (3.7 ounces), if you want enough coffee to fill a mug, you'll want a Vertuo Line machine. Any model Vertuo Line coffee maker makes an Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.77 ounces), and Alto XL (14 ounces). Choosing which Nespresso machine within each line is only a matter of which specific features you want. They will all make coffee the same way within each line.

Yes, a machine that only takes capsules is an investment, because the capsules are more expensive than buying coffee and brewing it with a traditional machine. But it's certainly cheaper than going out for coffee, and these days I don't go out much anyway. For my tastes, it's a step up from a Keurig machine, and I like the fact that you can send your used capsules back to Nespresso for free to be recycled.

The bundles discounted for Prime Day include three sleeves of the most popular capsules: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. All three coffee capsules brew a full-sized 7.77-ounce coffee. Stormio is described as rich and strong, Odiacio is bold and lively, while Melozio (my go-to) is smooth and balanced. The 30 capsules alone cost $1.10 a piece, so $33 worth of coffee is included in each bundle.

The Aeroccino 3 milk frother retails for $99 alone, so you're getting an amazing deal. If you like milk in your coffee (or coffee in your milk,) you're in for a treat. This frother makes hot milk, hot milk foam, or cold froth. So whether you're drinking hot coffee or iced coffee, the Aeroccino will make your milk of choice the way you like it.