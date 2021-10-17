Hello, and welcome to another edition of Editor's Desk from yours truly. After this week, there will only be two more of these from me, because well, I'll be taking some time off to enter a new chapter of my life: parenthood! We still have a few weeks, but I must say, it's been a roller coaster of a ride these past eight months, and I'm honestly ready to get off. Anyway… Tomorrow is Apple's "Unleashed" event, which will feature new MacBook Pros and (very likely) AirPods 3. If you've been in the market for a new MacBook Pro, then I'm sure that you're eager for tomorrow, so make sure to tune in!