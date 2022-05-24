What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a recap of season one from "For All Mankind."
- The recap features the cast of the drama series.
- Season three of "For All Mankind will premiere on Friday, June 10.
Get a recap on the first season of "For All Mankind" directly from the cast of the series.
Ahead of the season three premiere on Friday, June 10, Apple TV+ has shared a look back at the first season featuring the cast of the award-winning drama series:
The Soviets landed on the moon in 1969, and the rest is alt-history. Go back in time with the For All Mankind cast to prepare for the Season 3 premiere June 10 on Apple TV+.
Season three of "For All Mankind" takes the space race to the next level: Mars.
In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the third season, you can check it out below:
Season three of "For All Mankind" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 10. If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
