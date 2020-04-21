Ever spent money on a cheap hair dryer that ended up damaging your hair? Do you deal with curly hair in a humid environment? Wish you had a way to dry your hair without ruining your personal style? Then maybe it's time to invest in something like the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which is on sale for $219.99 refurbished. This price is a temporary one that's part of Newegg's daily Shell Shocker sale. Brand new, the hair dryer goes for $400 at places like Best Buy, Sephora, and others. The drop to $220 is the best refurb price we've seen and $100 better than the lowest it has ever been new.

The hair dryer is refurbished by Dyson and comes with a one-year warranty. It's also covered by Dyson's return policy and comes with free shipping.

No heat damage Dyson Supersonic hair dryer refurbished by Dyson Includes built-in temperature control to prevent heat damage. Has powerful V9 digital motor, three precise speed settings, and four heat settings. Comes with three magnetic styling tools and magnetic attachments. Dyson covers it with 1-year warranty. $219.99 $400.00 $180 off See at Newegg

This hair dryer might just change the way you dry your hair forever. Dyson claims it can increase smoothness, shine, and decrease frizz and flyaways. Doesn't matter whether your hair is straight, curly, or wavy. Use the built-in temperature control that checks the air temperature 20 times a second to help prevent heat damage.

Plus dry even faster than ever before with the V9 digital motor mixed with Dyson's Air Multiplier technology for a high-velocity jet of controlled air. Having the air under control gives you the ability to precisely style it, too.

The magnetic attachments make it easy for you to adjust to what you need. You'll get a smoothing nozzle that lets you style while you dry, a styling concentrator that creates a thin blade of air for styling, and a diffuser to disperse air around curls. It comes with long prongs that let you reach deep into your curly hair to simulate natural drying all around without ruining your style.

And even though the air coming out of the device is hot, the rest of the dryer stays cool to the touch with Heat Shield technology. It also operates very quietly.