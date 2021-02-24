Apple TV+ has shared a new Servant promo to YouTube with M. Night Shyamalan once again taking us behind the scenes. The latest episode to get some love is 206.

Servant is now into its second season and has proven hugely popular since its debut at the end of 2019. This latest run of behind-the-scenes videos involves M. Night Shyamalan telling us some of the back story of what makes these latest episodes so great.