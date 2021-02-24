What you need to know
- Apple TV+ continues to promote the popular Servant show.
- M. Night Shyamalan takes us behind the scenes of another episode of season two.
Apple TV+ has shared a new Servant promo to YouTube with M. Night Shyamalan once again taking us behind the scenes. The latest episode to get some love is 206.
Servant is now into its second season and has proven hugely popular since its debut at the end of 2019. This latest run of behind-the-scenes videos involves M. Night Shyamalan telling us some of the back story of what makes these latest episodes so great.
M. Night Shyamalan invites viewers to push past their rational explanations through his characters' experiences on Servant. What do you believe? Episode 206 of Servant is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Apple TV+ is available as a monthly $4.99 subscription or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
You can watch Apple TV+ in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and on Smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. You don't need an Apple device to use the service. Additionally, Apple makes TV+ content available on the web at tv.apple.com.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stunning new 2021 iMac leak reveals new design in five colors
Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech has just revealed that Apple plans to unveil brand new iMacs with a total redesign and in five new colors.
Project Triangle Strategy offers small but unique takes on the RPG genre
Square Enix's latest strategy RPG project is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, but you don't have to wait that long to try it out. You can download the demo right now. Here's what we think of this new IP.
India approves plan that could bring iPad manufacturing to the country
The Indian government has approved a plan to offer incentives to boost manufacturing and exports of IT products like laptops and tablets, a move that could see even more Apple manufacturing brought to the country.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro through any adventure with a rugged case
If you work hard and play hard, you need a rugged case for your iPhone 12 Pro that will keep it safe during any type of adventure. We've got the heavy-duty cases you need to support a heavy-duty lifestyle.