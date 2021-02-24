Servant Season ThreeSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ continues to promote the popular Servant show.
  • M. Night Shyamalan takes us behind the scenes of another episode of season two.

Apple TV+ has shared a new Servant promo to YouTube with M. Night Shyamalan once again taking us behind the scenes. The latest episode to get some love is 206.

Servant is now into its second season and has proven hugely popular since its debut at the end of 2019. This latest run of behind-the-scenes videos involves M. Night Shyamalan telling us some of the back story of what makes these latest episodes so great.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

M. Night Shyamalan invites viewers to push past their rational explanations through his characters' experiences on Servant. What do you believe? Episode 206 of Servant is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV+ is available as a monthly $4.99 subscription or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.

You can watch Apple TV+ in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and on Smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. You don't need an Apple device to use the service. Additionally, Apple makes TV+ content available on the web at tv.apple.com.

Exclusive content

TV+ logo

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.