What you need to know
- Apple has posted a new featurette that goes behind the scenes of the second season of "SEE."
- The new featurette shows how the team created a world without vision.
- Season two of "SEE" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Go behind the scenes of the second season of "SEE" on Apple TV+.
Today, Apple TV+ debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette that dives into how the team behind the second season of "SEE" created a world without vision. You can check out the new video below:
Take a moment to learn about and appreciate the massive effort that went into creating an authentic portrayal of a world without vision. New episodes of SEE are available every Friday on Apple TV+.
The second season of the series continues to follow Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and also introduces Dave Bautista as his brother. It also stars Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, and more.
"See" is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian general, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, check it out below:
The second season of "SEE" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy "SEE" in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
