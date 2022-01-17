What you need to know
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The film is directed by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand.
- Apple TV+ has posted a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," the new drama film from award-winning director Joel Coen, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the release of the film, Apple TV+ has posted a new behind-the-scenes video that shows how the film was made. You can watch "The Tragedy of Macbeth - Making the Film" below:
"Two forces coming together for evil...but we did it well." - Denzel Washington on starring with Frances McDormand in the new production The Tragedy of Macbeth.
The film, which premiered last weekend, stars Denzel Washington Frances MacDormand, Brendan Gleeson, and more in a reimagining of the classic tale.
The cast of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production.
Apple Original Films and A24's critically acclaimed features include "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, you can check it out below:
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
