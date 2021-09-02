What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at 'You're All I Need To Get By,' the new music video from 'CODA.'
- The award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Today, the company released a behind-the-scenes look 'You're All I Need To Get By,' the new music video from the company's award-winning film 'CODA.' The video shows how, with the help of Deaf West Theatre, the crew created a music video that "tugs on the heartstrings of both Deaf and hearing audiences."
See behind the scenes of the music video made in collaboration with the actors and artists of Deaf West Theatre. Learn how the creators brought a song to life using choreography and camera work, creating an experience that tugs on the heartstrings of both Deaf and hearing audiences. Watch CODA, now streaming on Apple TV+.
If you haven't seen the music video yet, check it out below:
The film, which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is now streaming on Apple TV+. 'CODA' tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, check it out below:
'CODA' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the groundbreaking film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
