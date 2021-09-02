Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at the new music video from 'CODA.'

Today, the company released a behind-the-scenes look 'You're All I Need To Get By,' the new music video from the company's award-winning film 'CODA.' The video shows how, with the help of Deaf West Theatre, the crew created a music video that "tugs on the heartstrings of both Deaf and hearing audiences."