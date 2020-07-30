It's easy to make fans, lamps, and other appliances in your home smarter with just a few bucks. Plugging them into these Gosund Mini Smart Plugs rather than directly into a power outlet will enable them to be controlled with your smartphone, or even your voice, but first you'll need to snag this four-pack at Amazon for $19.54. That's like picking them up for just $5 apiece and beats the best price they've ever reached before. Up until last month, the set was selling for $26 and it was $30 not too long ago.

Smart Buy Gosund Mini Smart Plug (4-pack) These smart plugs can be controlled using an app on your smartphone, or even with your voice and a compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. Today's deal drops their cost to under $5 apiece in this 4-pack. $19.54 $25.99 $6 off See at Amazon

These smart plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network at home and can be controlled using a free app on your smartphone or tablet. You'll be able to power them on or off from anywhere in the world, or schedule them to only be on at a certain time each day. For instance, rather than having to climb out of bed to turn off a light, you could turn it off from your phone as long as it's connected to one of these smart plugs.

Or, you could ask Alexa or Google Assistant to control them for you. You'll just need a compatible device like the Echo Dot or the Google Nest Mini to get started.

Gosund includes a one-year warranty with this purchase. At Amazon, more than 6,500 customers left a review for these smart plugs resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.