It's easy to make fans, lamps, and other appliances in your home smarter with just a few bucks. Plugging them into these Gosund Mini Smart Plugs rather than directly into a power outlet will enable them to be controlled with your smartphone, or even your voice, but first you'll need to snag this four-pack at Amazon for $19.54. That's like picking them up for just $5 apiece and beats the best price they've ever reached before. Up until last month, the set was selling for $26 and it was $30 not too long ago.

Smart Buy

Gosund Mini Smart Plug (4-pack)

These smart plugs can be controlled using an app on your smartphone, or even with your voice and a compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. Today's deal drops their cost to under $5 apiece in this 4-pack.

$19.54 $25.99 $6 off

These smart plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network at home and can be controlled using a free app on your smartphone or tablet. You'll be able to power them on or off from anywhere in the world, or schedule them to only be on at a certain time each day. For instance, rather than having to climb out of bed to turn off a light, you could turn it off from your phone as long as it's connected to one of these smart plugs.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Or, you could ask Alexa or Google Assistant to control them for you. You'll just need a compatible device like the Echo Dot or the Google Nest Mini to get started.

Gosund includes a one-year warranty with this purchase. At Amazon, more than 6,500 customers left a review for these smart plugs resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.