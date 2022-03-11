We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Monumental

Grab Monument Valley 2+ in Apple Arcade from today

You can already download the classic Monument Valley+ as well, so why not try both?
Oliver Haslam

Monument Valley 2 ScreensSource: ustwo games

What you need to know

  • Monument Valley 2+ is available in Apple Arcade right now.
  • Gamers can play some classic iPhone and iPad gaming.
  • Apple Arcade games are ad-free.

Fans of the popular Monument Valley games have a new Apple Arcade title to try after developer Westwood games made Monument Valley 2+ available for download.

With all Apple Arcade games being ad-free and without any in-app purchases, there's nothing to get in the way of the fun in what is sure to be a popular download in the App Store.

You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to play any of these games, but priced at $4.99 per month it's a great value. Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That will get you Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and more all for a single fee.

Apple Arcade allows people access to a growing collection of games including exclusives and classic App Store titles, all without paying any additional fees. Games often work on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV although Monument Valley 2+ is only available on iPhone and iPad.

Want to download Monument Valley 2+ for yourself? You can get it right now direct from the App Store.

Unfortunately, Monument Valley 2+ doesn't have game controller support — but if you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

