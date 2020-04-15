If you're a Costco member, you have the chance to save big right now. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is down to $99.99, and it comes with 12 months of the Ring Protect Plus subscription plan. A year of that plan is normally $100 on its own, so you're basically getting the video doorbell for free. Considering it has a street price of $170 and still regularly sells for as much as $200, that's huge savings. The next best prices on the Video Doorbell 2 right now are $99 at B&H and $139 at Amazon and neither product comes with a free subscription plan. You're saving at least 50% off the cost here.

You can also upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It's down to $189.99 at Costco with a year of Ring Protect Plus. The Pro itself is $159 at B&H, so you're saving at least $70 with this deal since it goes for $200 at most other retailers.

The two models perform very similarly. They have a lot of the same features and both work intuitively. The major differences between the two devices is the Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery pack and is easier to install, especially in places where you can't hardwire it. The Doorbell Pro has much more advanced motion detection and works with both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands.

You can pair either video doorbell with something like the Amazon Echo Dot. They work well together, and you can use Alexa to turn the light on or send announcements to your Echo devices when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can use your Echo device to hear and speak to visitors, too. With the video doorbell you'll record video in 1080p and be able to watch that video anywhere using your phone and Live View on-demand video and audio. Get mobile alerts, too.

The one-year of Ring Protect Plus subscription gives you access to stored videos. You can review, share, and save those videos based on whatever you want to do. The "Plus" version of the plan includes the ability to activate video recording and 24/7 professional monitoring for all your devices.

All of the Ring products on sale today come with a one-year warranty.