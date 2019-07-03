Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — Fantastic Flora and Fauna event guide

The very first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from July 3, 2019, until July 10, 2019. This special in-game event — called Fantastic Flora and Fauna — will give you access to get Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Foundables to return and Portkey Portmanteaus to open!
The event is only here for a limited time, meaning you need to get out and play as much as you can to ensure you can reap all the rewards. This guide will help you get the most out of the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent!
How to get Restricted Books in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
If you've been leveling up your Profession, you've likely come across skills or spells that need Restricted Books before you can unlock them. Special events — like the Fantastic Flora and Fauna — are the only way to get access to these rare books.
You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. The assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! So do your best to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible.
All the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event assignments
Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment! We will be adding more as we go, so bookmark this page for later!
Fantastic Flora and Fauna I Tasks
|Task
|Reward
|Dine at Inns 2 time
|10 Brilliant Family XP
|Unlock a Portkey Portmanteau
|15 Brilliant Family XP
|Return 2 Foundables of any Family
|2 Restricted Books
When you've completed the first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 20 Brilliant Family XP, and two Restricted Books.
Fantastic Flora and Fauna II Tasks
|Task
|Reward
|Return 2 Brilliant Buckbeak Foundables
|300 XP
|Return 3 Magizoology Family Foundables
|10 Brilliant Family XP
|Perform 2 Great Spell Casts
|15 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and a Brilliant Scorched Tree Stump Foundable.
Fantastic Flora and Fauna III Tasks
|Task
|Reward
|Return 7 Medium Threat Foundables
|400 XP
|Recover 2 Brilliant Unicorn Foundable fragments
|500 XP
|Return 4 Care of Magical Creatures Family Foundables
|15 Brilliant Family XP
When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and two Potent Exstimulo Potions.
Brilliant Forbidden Forest Foundables
Hagrid has tasked you with returning Foundables back to the Forbidden Forest, which means there are new Foundables to be found during the Fantastic Flora and Fauna Event! They should pop up on the map as special looking symbols like you see above!
- Brilliant Unicorn: Needs 12 fragments
- Brilliant Buckbeak: Needs 10 fragments
- Brilliant Acromantula: Needs 3 fragments
- Brilliant Snargaluff – Needs 3 fragments
- Brilliant Tree Stump: Needs 1 fragment
- Brilliant Salamander: Needs 1 fragment
You'll find these fragments in Traces, Oddities encounters, by completing Wizarding Challenges using Brilliant Runestones, unlocking special portmanteaus, and by completing the event assignments. So make sure you get out and play the game!
Special Portmanteaus
During the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event you will come across special Portkey Portmanteaus that will unlock after you walk 7KM, rather than the standard 2KM, 5Km, or 10KM you typically find. These Portkey Portmanteaus are one of the ways you can unlock more Brilliant fragments, so do your absolute best to pick these up and unlock them during the event!
Tips and tricks for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fantastic Flora and Fauna Event
While our best tips and tricks for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are great for playing the game at all times. Here are a few extra tips for specifically for the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event!
Make sure to open your assignment tracker!
Some people are still experiencing an issue where their daily assignments won't track if they don't first open up the Assignment tracker. To be extra safe, make sure you take a second when you load up your game, to open the Assignment tracker before you do anything else. so you get credit for all your hard work!
Keep some 2 KM Portkey Portmanteaus waiting
You'll notice that some of the tasks required during the event to get rewards (the most precious being Restricted Books), will require you to unlock Portkey Portmanteaus; however, which kind of Portmanteaus doesn't matter.
Keep some 2KM Portmanteaus on hand and ready to go so you can complete those specific tasks in the shortest amount of time possible. Also, it may be worth to use some of your precious Silver keys on the 2KM Portmanteaus (something we normally advise against) to complete the tasks even faster!
Use Brilliant Runestones in Wizarding Challenges
As you return Foundable fragments to the special Brilliant Event Registry page, you'll earn Family XP (like any other Registry page) which will earn you Treasure Trunks when you rank up. These treasure trunks will have special Brilliant Runestones that you can use in Wizarding Challenges.
What Runestones do in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Make sure you use these Runestones to enter battles in Fortresses, it will be the only way to earn some event rewards and complete your Brilliant Registry page!
Anything about the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event we missed?
Let us know in the comments down below!
