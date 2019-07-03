Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — Fantastic Flora and Fauna event guide

The very first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from July 3, 2019, until July 10, 2019. This special in-game event — called Fantastic Flora and Fauna — will give you access to get Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Foundables to return and Portkey Portmanteaus to open! The event is only here for a limited time, meaning you need to get out and play as much as you can to ensure you can reap all the rewards. This guide will help you get the most out of the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent! How to get Restricted Books in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite If you've been leveling up your Profession, you've likely come across skills or spells that need Restricted Books before you can unlock them. Special events — like the Fantastic Flora and Fauna — are the only way to get access to these rare books. You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. The assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! So do your best to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible. All the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event assignments Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment! We will be adding more as we go, so bookmark this page for later! Fantastic Flora and Fauna I Tasks

Task Reward Dine at Inns 2 time 10 Brilliant Family XP Unlock a Portkey Portmanteau 15 Brilliant Family XP Return 2 Foundables of any Family 2 Restricted Books

When you've completed the first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 20 Brilliant Family XP, and two Restricted Books. Fantastic Flora and Fauna II Tasks

Task Reward Return 2 Brilliant Buckbeak Foundables 300 XP Return 3 Magizoology Family Foundables 10 Brilliant Family XP Perform 2 Great Spell Casts 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and a Brilliant Scorched Tree Stump Foundable. Fantastic Flora and Fauna III Tasks

Task Reward Return 7 Medium Threat Foundables 400 XP Recover 2 Brilliant Unicorn Foundable fragments 500 XP Return 4 Care of Magical Creatures Family Foundables 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and two Potent Exstimulo Potions. Brilliant Forbidden Forest Foundables Hagrid has tasked you with returning Foundables back to the Forbidden Forest, which means there are new Foundables to be found during the Fantastic Flora and Fauna Event! They should pop up on the map as special looking symbols like you see above! Brilliant Unicorn: Needs 12 fragments

Brilliant Buckbeak: Needs 10 fragments

Brilliant Acromantula: Needs 3 fragments

Brilliant Snargaluff – Needs 3 fragments

Brilliant Tree Stump: Needs 1 fragment

Brilliant Salamander: Needs 1 fragment You'll find these fragments in Traces, Oddities encounters, by completing Wizarding Challenges using Brilliant Runestones, unlocking special portmanteaus, and by completing the event assignments. So make sure you get out and play the game! Special Portmanteaus