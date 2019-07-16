The next Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from July 16, 2019, until July 23, 2019. This special in-game event — called Potter's Calamity — will give you access to get Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Foundables to return and Portkey Portmanteaus to open! The Potter's Calamity event is split into two weeks, and each week has separate rewards, meaning there's even more tasks to complete, Foundables to return, and Restricted Books to be rewarded! This event is only here for a limited time, meaning you need to get out and play as much as you can to ensure you can reap all the rewards. This guide will help you get the most out of the Potter's Calamity event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent! Restricted Books from Potter's Calamity If you've been levelling up your Profession, you've likely come across skills or spells that need Restricted Books before you can unlock them. You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. The assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! So do your best to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible. All the Potter's Calamity event assignments (Week 1) Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment! Potter's Calamity I Tasks

Task Reward Return 3 Foundables of any Family 2 Restricted Books Return 3 Hogwarts School Foundables 10 Brilliant Family XP Collect 2 Ingredients or Portkeys fro the map 10 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 20 Brilliant Family XP, and two Restricted Books. Potter's Calamity II Tasks

Task Reward Return 2 Brilliant Hedwig Foundables 300 XP Perform 10 Breat Spell Casts 15 Brilliant Family XP Unlock a Portkey Portmanteau 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and two Potent Exstimulo Potions. Potter's Calamity III Tasks

Task Reward Return 3 High Threat Foundables 500 XP Recover 2 Brilliant Captain Harry fragments 500 XP Return 3 Legends of Hogwarts Family Foundables 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, a Mismatched Socks Foundable fragment, and a new filter for your Ministry ID photo. Potter's Calamity IV Tasks

Task Reward Unlock 4 Portkey Portmanteaus 750 XP Brew 7 Potions 10 Brilliant Family XP Complete 3 Wizarding Challenges 15 Brilliant Family XP

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include five Restricted Books, a Harry's Triwizard Cup Uniform Foundable, 50 Gold, and a new item for your Ministry ID photo. How to find Potter's Calamity Foundables (Week 1) Here are all the Foundables you can only find during the Potter's Calamity event, including how many fragments you need to place the image in your Registry, and where you can find those fragments!

Foundable Fragments required Where to find Brilliant Hedwig 10 fragments Traces on map Brilliant Quidditch Captain Harry 12 fragments Traces on map Harry's Weasley Jumper 3 fragments Wizarding Challenges w/ Brilliant Runestone Harry's School Trunk 3 fragments 7KM Portmanteaus Mismatched Socks 1 fragment Complete all Potter's Calamity III tasks Harry's Triwizard Cup Uniform 1 fragment Complete all Potter's Calamity IV tasks