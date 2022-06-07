Last year, Apple shocked us all by redesigning its MacBook Pro to include a notch at the top of the screen. What's in that notch? Apple's improved built-in webcam. Yes, the webcam was finally an upgrade to the very pitiful webcam Apple used to include on its MacBooks. Still, the lack of Face ID (or any other relevant technology) made it a slightly baffling decision at the time. However, yesterday, the notch's inclusion just became a lot more confusing. Your iPhone is now your webcam

During the WWDC keynote, Apple showed off a new feature in macOS Ventura called Continuity Camera. This feature will allow you to use your iPhone's camera(s) as your webcam without any additional software. They even plan on selling a little accessory that will fasten your iPhone to the back of your MacBook to hold your iPhone right where you would put an external webcam. We've already noted that this will Sherlock some existing third-party services, like Camo and others, which offer software that allows you to use your iPhone as a Mac webcam. But I think it goes further than that. All webcams could be in danger of being obsolete on Mac. So, Apple is killing webcams now?