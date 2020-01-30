Earlier this month we told you about a number of iPhone XR users experiencing signal issues when using the UK carrier O2. Both data and voice were impacted, and at the time Apple promised an update would get things back on track. That update is iOS 13.3.1 – and you can download it now.

While the release notes for iOS 13.3.1 didn't specifically mention that the O2 fix was applied, I've seen multiple instances of the official O2 Twitter account pointing people in the direction of the update.

Hi Billy, iOS 13.3.1 is now available to download. Go to Settings > General > Software update. — O2 in the UK (@O2) January 29, 2020

Several "O2 Gurus" have also posted to suggest they've updated and all is well, too.

iPhone XR users - iOS 13.3.1 is here. Please install to fix the network issue. Me and my colleagues did ours this morning ☺️ #o2 #iphone #iPhoneXR pic.twitter.com/lpMteuIePe — O2 Guru Kettering (@GuruKettering) January 29, 2020

If you're someone who has been having issues with an iPhone XR on O2, shout out in the comments and let me know how the update is treating you. I have my fingers and toes crossed for you!