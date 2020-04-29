What you need to know
- Apple Music has been having problems since yesterday.
- Some people are finding it difficult to get a song to play properly.
- The problems are intermittent, at least.
It looks like the old Bondi Blue iMac in Tim Cook's closet that's powering Apple Music might need a kick. Some people are having problems listening to music right now, while it seems that problems first started yesterday.
A quick check of Down Detector shows that things went kaput yesterday and aren't looking too healthy right now, either. Note that the graph is UK time.
Symptoms include songs not starting and songs stopping while they are playing. Thankfully it does seem that the issues are intermittent, so it's possible you won't see any problems at all.
If you are having problems, give it a few minutes and try again. Hopefully, Apple's putting another 50c in the machine right now.
Shout out in the comments and let us know how your own music listening is faring.
