What you need to know
- HBO Max is expanding to 15 new European countries in March.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Hungary are just some of the countries getting the service.
- HBO Max will be available on various streaming devices as well as local TV partners.
HBO Max will expand to 15 new European countries on March 8, the streamer has confirmed. The move will bring the total number of countries that can watch HBO Max to 61 across Europe and the Americas.
The expansion, reported by Deadline, will bring HBO Max content to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, said: "HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more. We are thrilled to confirm that on 8th March, HBO Max is arriving in 15 additional European countries as we continue making the platform available across the continent and beyond."
Some high-profile countries are still without HBO Max or even a rough estimate for when it will be available, if ever. While Greece and Turkey are set to get HBO Max later this year, there has been no word on when UK viewers will be able to join the fun.
HBO Max has stiff competition from a host of other streaming services including Netflix, Disney +, and Apple TV+ no matter which country it launches in.
Viewers of HBO Max can look forward to content from DC Comics, Sesame Street, TCM, Adult Swim, and more.
