Apple Fitness+ is available without an Apple Watch with iOS 16.1, testers say

If you've always wanted to take Apple Fitness+ for a spin but don't own an Apple Watch, you could be good to go once iOS 16.1 rolls around. Beta testers say the second beta release of iOS 16.1 now allows them to subscribe to the fitness service despite not owning an Apple Watch.

An Apple Watch has been a requirement for Apple Fitness+ since its arrival, but that's all about to change.

Wrist-free

Here’s a new thing in iOS 16. Developer Beta 2. In the fitness app I can now subscribe to Apple fitness+ without having an Apple Watch! Is everyone seeing this or is it only me?@zollotech #iOS16 #Apple #beta #viraltwitter #viraltweets #iOS16th #AppleWatch #fitness pic.twitter.com/IWc7TLDEaaSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Apple had previously confirmed that people wouldn't need an Apple Watch later this year, saying that they'd just need an iPhone. With iOS 16.1 beta 2 installed, users are now able to subscribe for the first time without any additional hardware. What's more, it's also been noticed that Apple Fitness+ iPhone-only support is available as part of the latest tvOS 16.1 beta, too.

Apple Fitness+ connectivity via iPhone running iOS 16.1 pic.twitter.com/4nG49bXbUTSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Apple Fitness+ allows people to follow along with guided exercises across a range of different categories. The subscription service normally costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but it's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well. That's the option to go for if you're already paying for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music, for example. There is normally a one-month free trial available for most people, while Apple Watch buyers also get three free months at the time of writing.

There are currently 11 different workout types supported including Strength, HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, Cycling, Dance, and more. Those with Apple Watches do benefit from additional fitness tracking during workouts, with things like activity rings and heart rates displayed on the big screen via Apple TVs if people want.

Apple Fitness+ of course works great with the new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 8 and new buyers will get that free three-month trial, too.