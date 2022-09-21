Apple Fitness+ is available without an Apple Watch with iOS 16.1, testers say
No Apple Watch needed.
If you've always wanted to take Apple Fitness+ for a spin but don't own an Apple Watch, you could be good to go once iOS 16.1 rolls around. Beta testers say the second beta release of iOS 16.1 now allows them to subscribe to the fitness service despite not owning an Apple Watch.
An Apple Watch has been a requirement for Apple Fitness+ since its arrival, but that's all about to change.
Wrist-free
Here’s a new thing in iOS 16. Developer Beta 2. In the fitness app I can now subscribe to Apple fitness+ without having an Apple Watch! Is everyone seeing this or is it only me?@zollotech #iOS16 #Apple #beta #viraltwitter #viraltweets #iOS16th #AppleWatch #fitness pic.twitter.com/IWc7TLDEaaSeptember 20, 2022
Apple had previously confirmed that people wouldn't need an Apple Watch later this year, saying that they'd just need an iPhone. With iOS 16.1 beta 2 installed, users are now able to subscribe for the first time without any additional hardware. What's more, it's also been noticed that Apple Fitness+ iPhone-only support is available as part of the latest tvOS 16.1 beta, too.
Apple Fitness+ connectivity via iPhone running iOS 16.1 pic.twitter.com/4nG49bXbUTSeptember 21, 2022
Apple Fitness+ allows people to follow along with guided exercises across a range of different categories. The subscription service normally costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but it's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well. That's the option to go for if you're already paying for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music, for example. There is normally a one-month free trial available for most people, while Apple Watch buyers also get three free months at the time of writing.
There are currently 11 different workout types supported including Strength, HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, Cycling, Dance, and more. Those with Apple Watches do benefit from additional fitness tracking during workouts, with things like activity rings and heart rates displayed on the big screen via Apple TVs if people want.
Apple Fitness+ of course works great with the new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 8 and new buyers will get that free three-month trial, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.