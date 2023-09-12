Five best features coming to Apple Watch Series 9 that we can't wait to use

The Apple Watch Series 9 is finally here, and it's certainly familiar to anyone who's used an Apple wearable in the last few years.

There's an almost identical design, but it's what's inside that counts here. Series 9 features the debut of a new chip, as well as a brighter display and even a new gesture control called Double Tap.

And let's not forget a new color that's long been rumored to debut to the wearable.

Still, now that the device has been announced, what else is new? With all this in mind, here's a full rundown of everything new in the Apple Watch Series 9, fresh from the Wonderlust event.

1. New colors

Sure, it's not the most exciting change, but it might be the first one you notice. When it comes to fresh colors for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple is adding a new Pink option this year.

There are also Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and Product RED options, as well as Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Stainless Steel versions if you don't fancy Barbie Pink this time.

2 A new chip

It's been a couple of years since the Apple Watch last got a processor bump. The S8 chip has been in the Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8. The W3 wireless chip also hadn't changed since 2018 either.

But, finally, the Series 9 will introduce the S9 SiP (System in Package), the most powerful Apple Watch chip yet.

It packs 60% more transistors than its predecessor, with a GPU that's 30% faster than the S8's, as well as a 4-core neural engine for improved machine learning.

3. Siri improvements

Siri is getting a big update with the Apple Watch Series 9, with the new neural engine allowing for on-device processing of requests like setting timers or starting workouts.

Not only is this faster, particularly if you don't have any signal or a phone handy, but it's more secure, too. Apple says Siri dictation is 25% more accurate, as well.

You'll also be able to request health data from Siri, something new this year. You can ask Siri how your sleep was, for example, and the assistant will be able to respond. Health Data through Siri is coming later this year.

4. Brighter display

One of the Apple Watch Ultra's biggest new features last year was a 2,000 nits display, and now that the Ultra 2 will bring 3,000 nits, the Series 9 has caught up.

2,000 nits of brightness will ensure the Apple Watch Series 9 is easier to read in bright areas, but it can also drop down to a single nit of brightness for reading in darker situations - like a movie theater.

5. Double Tap

Finally, Apple Watch Series 9 will introduce a new gesture for navigating the OS called Double Tap. By quickly pinching your finger and thumb on the corresponding hand, you'll be able to activate watchOS elements.

Apple said you'll be able to snooze alarms, answer calls, or bring up the Smart Stack of widgets with the gesture. Essentially, it'll activate the dominant UI element in each view, so while you can't use it to skip tracks, you can use it to pause/play in Now Playing.

Double tap is also coming next month.

