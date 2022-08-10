Apple Watch 7 hits lowest price ever at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 may be on the way, but the Series 7 is still nothing to pass up, especially when it's now $70 off at Amazon. That's the aluminum variant in all the colors, and the best prices can be found on the GPS variant of the watch in both sizes. This is the biggest drop the watches have seen since Prime Day, making them much the same price as they were over the two-day sale.

Apple Watch lowest Price

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm | $429 now $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal is one of the best we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 7, matching its previous lowest price. There's $70 off the whole range, a discount last seen over Prime Day. You'll have your pick of the colors too - they've all been reduced.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 41mm | $399 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 41mm variant has also had a $70 discount, making it the cheapest way of getting a hold of a Series 7. Have a look at the available colors here - some are selling out very fast!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best Apple Watches to date, with a range of different helpful features on board. A gamut of sensors on board will measure heart health, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and even generate ECGs. In fact, those sensors have even saved lives - our writer Luke is buying one for his mother for this very reason.

The Series 7 was the first Apple Watch to feature the bigger size options of the 41mm screen and the 45mm screen, bringing more useability with it. Those tiny icons are now easier to hit on the go, and it makes skipping tracks on Apple Music that bit easier when you're out running. In this regard, we would recommend the 45mm screen - there's so much more useable screen real estate that it's easily worth the extra $30. The bigger screen does mean more screen to break, so you should probably pick one of the best apple watch screen protectors to go with it. Don't forget that the strap is replaceable to, so you can make it your own with one of the best Apple Watch bands.

