Apple Watch Series 10 doubles as a personal translator

Apple Watch Series 10 may not be the "Apple Watch X" we hoped for, but it's certainly impressive.

With a huge display, faster charging, and an improved speaker, there's a lot to like - and that's before we get to the new SiP (System in Package). The S10 powers the new Apple Watch, and it has four Neural Engine cores.

One of the ways it's leveraging those is in the Translate app, making its watch debut in watchOS 11.

Translate could be Apple Watch Series 10's 'killer app'

The Translate app will allow for translation on your wrist, which could be a huge help for anyone asking for directions and not wanting to switch apps away from Apple Maps, or when you're ordering at a restaurant while on vacation and don't want to reach for your phone.

According to Apple's press site, the S10 is what powers the Translate app in watchOS 11, but we're waiting to see if it'll be available for other Apple Watch models or whether they'll have a version of it that doesn't run on-device.

Would you use translation on the Apple Watch? Would you use translation at all? Let us know in the comments.

