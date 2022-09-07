Apple Watch Series 8 preorder deals and where to find stock

iPhone events aren't just about iPhones - there are other device announcements too. This time, Apple showed us the new Apple Watches, the new wearables we can slip onto our wrists come their release in a couple of weeks. There's the new Apple Watch Series 8, with all the specs you could want from a new smartwatch, the rugged Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra, and the still nicely budget-oriented Apple Watch SE.

But we're not going to tell you anything about what's in these devices - if you're here, then it means you want to pre-order one of the new watches! If you don't know anything about them, and you ended up here lost and Apple Watch knowledge-less, take a look at the Apple Watch Series 8 hub for information about Apple's latest wearables.

Now that it's just everyone who wants an Apple Watch right away, we can get into the meat of things. We've scoured the internet for the best places to preorder the new Apple Watches and gathered them all together here for your perusal. Now, you don't have to worry about putting any extra work into finding the best prices and preorders - we've done all the hard work for you.

How much do the new Apple Watches cost?

The Series 8 and new version of the Watch SE are the same price as the previous models, something we weren't expecting - especially given that the whole world is experiencing monster inflation. If nothing else, the prices were a nice surprise! Here are the prices we were given over the launch event:

Apple Watch Series 8 - $399 GPS/ $499 GPS+ Cellular

Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra - $799 Cellular

Apple Watch SE 2 - $249 GPS/ $299 Cellular

Why should I preorder an Apple Watch?

Usually, we'd say that you're fairly safe stock-wise with new Apple launches. You'd want to preorder in normal times mostly because you want to get the latest Apple Watch as soon as it comes out, or if you want bragging rights in the pub.

Now, however, things are slightly different. The previous Apple Watch sold out pretty quickly in its launch due in part to supply chain issues due to the then ongoing global health crisis, as well as the worldwide chip shortage that made getting anything with a screen almost impossible to get hold of. This makes us think that this year could be similarly as hard to get an Apple Watch.

Preordering at least semi guarantees that you'll get an Apple Watch close to release - although you'll want to get in there quick, lest delivery dates start to slip as they did during the MacBook Air M2 release. Preorder and get that new Apple Watch on your wrist as soon as it's launched.

Pre-ordering the Apple Watch Series 8

So the Apple Watch Series 8 has tickled your fancy. As always, it comes in two different sizes, so make sure you know which will fit your wrist. Bear in mind also whether you want the GPS or the GPS + Cellular model. These retailers carry all the options and currently offer preorders to make sure you get an Apple Watch Series 8 as close to release as possible. It releases on September 16. While Apple is the only place you can preorder right now, we expect other retailers to follow suite soon.

Check for Preorders: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H photo (opens in new tab) | BestBuy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Apple Watch Series 8 in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple (opens in new tab) Apple has put the Series 8 up for preorder, letting you choose between the 41mm, the 44mm and whether you want GPS or Cellular. It releases on September 16, and if you get in there quick enough you should get your watch on release!

Pre-order the Apple Watch Series 8 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple (opens in new tab) Apple customers in the UK will find the watch available to preorder on the Apple website. You'll find loads of customisation options, including color, connectivity and size. Getting it straight from the source may mean that you'll get the latest watch closer to release.

Pre-order the Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra

So now we know - it's not the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, or the rugged, or the expedition. It's the Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra. You want the most Apple Watch you can possibly get - the bigger screen, the beefier strap, the more durable case. Here are the best places you can pre-order the latest Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra. At the moment, Apple is the only place you can preorder - but it won't be long until other retailers join the fray.

Check for Preorders: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H photo (opens in new tab) | BestBuy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Where to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra | Apple (opens in new tab) Get the new Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra straight from the source, with Apple offering their Apple Watch series 8 Ultra for preorder.

Where to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra | Apple (opens in new tab) UK buyers can also go straight to Apple and preorder an Apple Watch Series 8 Ultra. There are loads of strap colors on offer, along with the already available case colors.

Pre-order Apple Watch SE

The budget Apple Watch just got even better after the launch event, with more features than ever. If you're after an Apple Watch SE, then we can see exactly why - here are the places you can preorder the latest affordable Apple Watch. Apple is the number one place to preorder at the moment, but don't expect it to be long before you can buy one elsewhere. Be carful with this one too, and don't get it confused with the outgoing model - they are called the same thing.

Check for Preorders: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H photo (opens in new tab) | BestBuy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Where to pre-order the Apple Watch SE in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | Apple (opens in new tab) Preorder your new Apple Watch SE from Apple, and get the pick of the crop with all the new colors and strap choices at your fingertips. Watch out for those delivery dates - you'll know they're going out of stock when those start to slip.

Where to pre-order the Apple Watch SE in the UK