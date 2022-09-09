Apple Watch Ultra preorders and where to find them

The Apple Watch Ultra is now available to preorder, and we've found the best places to go! This is the big one - it's not cheap, and it's made of a thick, titanium shell. Designed for the most active of Apple Watch fans, the Apple Watch Ultra is the most expensive Apple Watch you can buy that doesn't have the name 'Hermes' in the title.

Now that it's been announced and showed off at Apple's 'Far Out' event, we're all super excited about the Apple Watch Ultra and chomping at the bit to get a hold of one. We can't wait for that bigger screen, cool new strap, and rugged body. We're impressed at the price and getting ready to lay down some cash on a new Apple Watch Ultra.

But where should we be laying down that cash? There are so many retailers out there from which you can preorder a new watch that it's super hard to see where and which ones have the best stock or prices. Don't worry — we've done all the hard work for you. We've found all the best places to preorder an Apple Watch Ultra and put them all in one place for easy perusal.

When is the Apple Watch Ultra being released?

Preorders are open now, and the watch will arrive at our doorsteps on September the 23.

How much is the Apple Watch Ultra?

The Apple Watch Ultra is selling for $799 in the US, and £849 in the UK.

Why should I preorder an Apple Watch Ultra?

You should preorder for no other reason than stock concerns. While preorders previously have been relatively stress-free, supply chain issues and a certain health emergency last year caused Apple devices and their release dates start to slip. Apple Watches were less affected, but given how the MacBook Air M2 sold out this year, we reckon we can expect more of the same before the release of the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you preorder quickly, you'll make sure you can get as early a ship date as possible. If you're preordering straight from Apple, you'll find that ship dates move rather than products going out of stock.

Where to preorder the Apple Watch Ultra in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon now has live preorders for the Apple Watch Ultra, with all the strap size options and colors. Prime members will as always get faster delivery, making them more likely to arrive on release day.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy has the Apple Watch Available to preorder, with all the strap color and size options you could want. You can trade your old watch in to save some money off a new one.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon will let you add an Apple watch to your existing Verizon cell plan, with some excellent monthly costs. This might cost more in the long run, but it will save you money upfront.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | Apple (opens in new tab) You can, of course, go straight to Apple to preorder an Apple Watch Ultra. It'll likely send out orders before other outlets, and there is an option to pay monthly for the watch.

Where to preorder the Apple Watch Ultra in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch Ultra is available to preorder in the UK from Amazon, where you can choose strap color, material, and size.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Currys (opens in new tab) Currys have the Apple Watch Ultra available to preorder, ready for release on September 23. They have all the Colors and sizes available, but they are on separate pages.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | EE (opens in new tab) UK carrier EE will let you preorder an Apple Watch Ultra and add it to your data plan. If you're already planning on preordering an iPhone from them, then this could be a great option.