Apple Watch X looks more likely to arrive this year for this one key reason

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to launch later this year, but rumors suggest it might be called the "Apple Watch X," echoing the iPhone X's game-changing 2017 release. The upgrade is set to be much bigger than the current best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9.

Now, this special edition Apple Watch looks more likely than ever for one key reason: the date of the next Apple event. The September launch event, dubbed "It's Glowtime,", where the tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 16 is taking place on September 9. That marks the 10th anniversary since Apple first debuted the Apple Watch in 2014.

The first Apple Watch was shown off at the iPhone 6 event on September 9, 2014. So, this year's September event is the device's tenth anniversary to the day. The significance of this? iPhone X was a bigger upgrade than iPhone 8, launching to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Apple's smartphone.

To that end, it's unclear which other Apple Watch models will launch alongside this rumored new one. If Apple follows suit with the iPhone X launch, we can expect both an Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch X. Or, the folks in Cupertino may skip the Series 10 name entirely. We're also expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 3, and potentially a third-gen SE model. Perhaps the X edition could even replace the expected new Ultra model. Whatever way it happens, Apple's smartwatch line-up could get pretty big this year.

What to expect from Apple Watch X

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg states that Apple designers are currently working on a thinner watch case and want to change how bands are attached. Apple is exploring a new magnetic band to free up more space which allows them to experiment with size a little more. A leak in December claimed that connectors of the next-generation Apple Watch have been "completely redesigned."

In July, Gurman reported the Series 10/Apple Watch X could get larger displays to bring it in line with the rumored Apple Watch Ultra 3. Gurman also says that the next Apple Watch lineup could see a new SiP (system in package), potentially to "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road" – potentially some Apple Intelligence features.

According to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo in June, the Apple Watch X will increase in size from 45/41mm to about 49/45mm, adopting the larger form factor of the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2. A report in April revealed that the Apple Watch X could also feature LTPO technology across its entire display, extending the battery life even further.

