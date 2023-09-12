Apple's new FineWoven watch band leaked ahead of iPhone 15 event and it looks... meh

Apple's rumored new FineWoven band for Apple Watch appears to have leaked in all its glory ahead of the iPhone 15 event later today.

Twitter leaker Kosutami shared images depicting the band in situ and on a wrist attached to an Apple Watch Ultra, which appears to reveal the new material.

It comes following rumors that Apple could make a big change to its accessory lines this year with the iPhone 15 and the new Apple Watch, with reports Apple could ditch all of its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, as well as leather, in favor of more eco-friendly alternatives.

We've seen leaks and rumors of faux leather cases for iPhone, and this appears to be our first look at the new Apple Watch bands.

Official look of the FineWoven Link(精织斜纹链式表带) #Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/U4DJnXcBdiSeptember 12, 2023 See more

While a step in a more eco-friendly direction is always welcome, I'm not massively impressed with the images at first glance. It looks quite thin and fragile, and certainly not as premium as the previous leather offerings. It's possible it could be cheaper than leather given that it's a less premium material, but purists might find it lacking in quality.

We can't say for certain if this is real, but we've only got a few hours to wait until the iPhone 15 event kicks off and we know the truth. We're expecting these new bands to accompany an all-new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a new iPhone 15 lineup.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.