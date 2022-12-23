Buy one Apple Watch SE and get another half price at Verizon

The Apple Watch SE is a fantastic device to buy someone as a gift. It's useful, small, and now half price. This deal is perfect if you're looking for a last minute gift, or if you and a family member are both looking for Apple Watches. This is only on the Apple Watch SE model, but the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra are both available with other deals on the Verizon website.

This deal is only on a contract device, so you'll be paying monthly for the pair of watches. It is on any plan though, so you can save money there too.

Buy one Apple Watch SE and get a second for $150 off

(opens in new tab) Buy one Apple Watch SE get a second for $150 off (opens in new tab) This technically would make the second Apple Watch SE the cheapest on the market (if you don't count the free gift ones you can get in that monster Christmas Verizon deal (opens in new tab)). You will be paying for it monthly, so worth keeping that in mind when you add this one to your basket.

The Apple Watch SE may be the cheapest brand-new Apple Watch, but it's filled with enough features that you'll not notice you don't have the big, snazzy Series 8. It'll still measure all the useful biometric data for exercise, and you'll still receive notifications on your wrist. It is, after all, still an Apple Watch.

This deal is on the GPS + Cellular variant because you're buying it with a data contract. What's the difference? Take a look at our GPS VS Cellular Apple Watch comparison to find out the difference, and what would be best for you.

