Future Apple Watches could boast better battery life than ever before thanks to a breakthrough in solid-state technology

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a battery life champ thanks to its larger size when compared to something like the Apple Watch Series 9. The extra internal space means Apple can cram a bigger battery inside, but new technology could mean that battery capacities will increase even without making the batteries themselves any bigger.

TDK is a supplier of batteries for Apple currently and it says that it has successfully developed a material for its solid-state batteries, a breakthrough that could allow it to increase the capacity of batteries for use in wearables.

The Apple Watch is an obvious beneficiary here, and the new TDK technology could allow for longer-lasting Apple wearables than ever before, but there's no word yet on when we could expect the batteries to make their way into shipping products.

Solid-state battery gains

CNBC reports that TDK's new batteries could have capacities around 100 times greater than the company's existing technologies. The company also says that the batteries can be used in a number of different implementations including in wireless earbuds, hearing aids, and smartwatches.

Beyond the fact that the new batteries would sport a higher capacity than older technologies, the report also notes that the new solid-state batteries could potentially charge more quickly than their predecessors which would obviously be hugely beneficial for wearers of devices that are best used when they are always worn — whether that's a smartwatch or something like a future Apple smart ring. Sadly, given this is a very recent breakthrough, the major Apple Watch X anniversary overhaul won't be a beneficiary.

TDK also expects the new technology to be used in coin cell batteries, the likes of which could potentially be used in something like the AirTag.

The current battery life king:

