Not yet convinced by the Apple Watch Ultra 2? It's down to its new lowest price, with 10% off

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most powerful Apple Watch (and I think the best Apple Watch). It comes with a newer chip and better battery over the first-generation. It's been out for a few months now, and is starting to see some discounts. But if you've not yet been convinced by the newest Ultra, it's down to a new lowest price which may just sell you.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 10% off on Amazon right now, shaving $80 off the regular retail price and bringing the total down to $719. That's now the lowest the smartwatch has ever been at, beating the previous price of $729 for Memorial Day. With this deal, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more tempting than ever.

Score 10% off Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $719 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple wearable out there. It has multiple days' worth of battery life, a titanium base that exudes class, and a very impressive S9 chip

Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in September 2023, and is the most powerful Apple Watch on offer. It is so great thanks to the speedy S9 SiP chip, water resistance up to 100 meters, and 36 hours of normal use out of each charge, with it going all the way up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

There are no design changes to report on this year's Apple Watch Ultra 2. We were expecting to see a new darker titanium color, but that didn't come to fruition. It does, however, come with watchOS 10 out of the box, which takes advantage of the new S9 chipset. And, of course, it'll get all the new features in watchOS 11 when the update gets released later this year.

You might not be tempted to upgrade from the first Apple Watch Ultra to the second, but this discount has me considering the jump. If you're looking for a rugged smartwatch, however, this deal is the perfect opportunity to snag one of the best options on the market.