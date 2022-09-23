If you're looking for the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals and sales, then you've come to the right place. We've found the best prices on the latest Apple Watch models and where you can buy them, and then put it all into a big list so that you can work out which is best for you.

Like its bigger sibling, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 seems to have some minor stock woes, so you can expect delivery dates from some retailers to be slightly later than you may have hoped or expected. There are some places that have stock available, however, and we'll let you know when the situation changes. This page is constantly updated with the best prices, so if you don't find anything you like the look of on the first visit, come back later, and there might be something new.

Buying an Apple Watch Series 8 - what you need to know

The Apple Watch Series 8 is out now

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts from $399 GPS/ $499 GPS+ Cellular

All the new Apple Watches are compatible with your old straps.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 deals and sales in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | from $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon seems to have fairly stable stock levels of the Apple Watch Series 8, and it looks like it will ship out a little later in September. If you want an Apple Watch quickly, then this could be the way to go.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | from $399 at Apple (opens in new tab) Go to Apple and get all the options in one place when you buy an Apple Watch Series 8. Delivery has slipped back by quite a way, however, with some models shipping in mid to late October.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | from $399 at BestBuy (opens in new tab) Best Buy also has good stock of the Apple Watch Series 8, with delivery dates sticking around September 27 for most models. You can also save up to $175 if you trade in a similar device.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 deals and sales in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | from $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It doesn't seem like the Apple Watch Series 8 has as many stock woes in the UK as in the US, and if you've got Amazon Prime, you'll get one delivered the next day from Amazon UK.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | from $399 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) If you trade in an old Apple Watch at John Lewis, you could save up to £120 off a new Series 8. Stock seems good too, so it looks like it won't be running out any time soon.