The best Apple Watch Ultra deals and sales - and where to find them

Now that it's out, you're probably looking for the best Apple Watch deals and sales. We've found the best places to buy one and the best prices. It's worth bearing in mind that while the watch is out now, you'll find that shipping dates have started slipping back, sometimes into late October and early November. Fret not - we've found that there are a couple of places with stock, but you'll want to get in there quickly to make sure they don't disappear on you.

These are the best Apple Watch Ultra deals and prices that we’ve found on different retailers. We’ve put them all together so you know where you can find them and compare them to see which deal or retailer suits you best. This is an expensive device, so if you’re anything like us, you’ll be looking for the best price you can possibly find. All the hard work has already been done for you, taking some stress out of buying a new Apple Watch Ultra.

Buying an Apple Watch Ultra - 5 things you need to know

The Apple Watch Ultra is out now.

The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799.

Stock levels are starting to slip, with some delivery dates moving to early October.

Your old straps will still fit on the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The Apple Watch Ultra will not fit in your old cases, so you'll have to keep an eye out for new ones.

The best Apple Watch Ultra deals and where to find them in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has all the options of the Apple Watch Ultra available, with all the straps on offer. There's also currently a nice 20% off Beats if you buy an Apple Watch at the moment, which is a nice bonus for runners also looking for a new pair of exercise headphones.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Currently out of stock Buyers of the Apple Watch Ultra at Best Buy can save up to $200 when they trade-in a similar device, making the expensive watch a little more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Verizon (opens in new tab) With some ver reasonable monthly costs, Verizon will let you add an Apple watch to your existing Verizon cell plan. This might cost more in the long run, but it will save you money upfront. Shipping dates are now early November, however, so expect to wait a little while for your new watch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | Apple (opens in new tab) You can, of course, go straight to Apple to order an Apple Watch Ultra. Delivery dates have slipped back to late October here, so it looks like stock has run thin.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | £849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra stock, and the fastest delivery option will get you one in a couple of days. This could be the ticket if you want an Apple Watch Ultra quickly.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | £849 at Currys (opens in new tab) Currys have the Apple Watch Ultra available to preorder, ready for release on September 23. They have all the Colors and sizes available, but they are on separate pages.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | EE (opens in new tab) UK carrier EE will let you order an Apple Watch Ultra and add it to your data plan. If you've already got a line with EE, it could be worth looking into its watch contracts. Shipping dates are now 'more than 28 days', so it looks like EE is struggling for stock too.