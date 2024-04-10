This Apple Watch trick will solve the most annoying thing about charging your smartwatch — who needs a fancy charging stand anyway?
A convenient Apple Watch charging trick.
While I love my Anker Cube and think it’s one of the best Apple Watch accessories on the market, there’s a quick trick to charging your Apple Watch that will save you a ton of money instead of buying a fancy charging stand.
One of the most annoying things about the Apple Watch charger is trying to position the Apple Watch so it doesn’t fall, costing you large amounts of money to repair, or just finding a convenient placement so it doesn’t get in the way. Before the Cube, I used to charge my Apple Watch on the floor next to my bed but this Apple Watch hack makes life that much easier.
The ultimate Apple Watch charging trick
This Apple Watch charging trick works best with Apple’s Sport Band but the idea can be used with any Watch band, so it’s worth trying to see if yours works.
Simply plug the power brick into your wall socket and thread the cable through the slot in your Sport Band, plug the cable into the power brick, and connect the Watch to its charger. If done correctly, the Apple Watch will balance on the hardened plastic of the charging cable.
While this technique doesn’t work for all power bricks/cables and may depend on which of the best Apple Watches you own, it’s a cool idea that makes charging your Watch without a charging stand that little bit easier.
I tested this method with my Apple Watch SE and the official Apple Sport Band as well as Apple’s Milanese Loop. While the balancing technique varies, it worked perfectly with both straps.
Who needs a charging stand anyway?
While I’ll continue to use my awesome charging stand (seriously, if you’re looking for a charging solution for all your Apple products I can’t recommend the Anker Cube enough), this charging trick for the Apple Watch is a lifesaver for anyone that doesn’t want to fork out extra cash on a charging stand. It also doubles up as a great tool for traveling, allowing you to charge your smartwatch without worrying about it falling off a table or getting stood on while on the floor.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
