This Apple Watch trick will solve the most annoying thing about charging your smartwatch — who needs a fancy charging stand anyway?

While I love my Anker Cube and think it’s one of the best Apple Watch accessories on the market, there’s a quick trick to charging your Apple Watch that will save you a ton of money instead of buying a fancy charging stand.

One of the most annoying things about the Apple Watch charger is trying to position the Apple Watch so it doesn’t fall, costing you large amounts of money to repair, or just finding a convenient placement so it doesn’t get in the way. Before the Cube, I used to charge my Apple Watch on the floor next to my bed but this Apple Watch hack makes life that much easier.

The ultimate Apple Watch charging trick

(Image credit: Future)

This Apple Watch charging trick works best with Apple’s Sport Band but the idea can be used with any Watch band, so it’s worth trying to see if yours works.

Simply plug the power brick into your wall socket and thread the cable through the slot in your Sport Band, plug the cable into the power brick, and connect the Watch to its charger. If done correctly, the Apple Watch will balance on the hardened plastic of the charging cable.

While this technique doesn’t work for all power bricks/cables and may depend on which of the best Apple Watches you own, it’s a cool idea that makes charging your Watch without a charging stand that little bit easier.

I tested this method with my Apple Watch SE and the official Apple Sport Band as well as Apple’s Milanese Loop. While the balancing technique varies, it worked perfectly with both straps.

Who needs a charging stand anyway?

While I’ll continue to use my awesome charging stand (seriously, if you’re looking for a charging solution for all your Apple products I can’t recommend the Anker Cube enough), this charging trick for the Apple Watch is a lifesaver for anyone that doesn’t want to fork out extra cash on a charging stand. It also doubles up as a great tool for traveling, allowing you to charge your smartwatch without worrying about it falling off a table or getting stood on while on the floor.