watchOS 10 concept shows the Apple Watch update we've been waiting for

With WWDC just around the corner and watchOS 10 likely to get announced, a new concept shows what the latest update to the Apple Watch could look like - it's everything we've ever wanted.

The concept images by Parker Ortolani (opens in new tab) show watchOS 10 in all its glory with a new way of using your favorite smartwatch. The home screen on the Apple Watch becomes a hybrid between apps, widgets, and Live Activities.

What if watchOS deemphasized launching apps and introduced a new more customizable home screen with widgets and live activities, a fresh take on the glances and dock ideas...

Ortolani's images and videos highlight a new approach to navigation on Apple Watch by deemphasizing launching apps in exchange for real-time information on the home screen.

The revamp of the Apple Watch home screen showcases a new way of using the device, emphasizing home screen navigation that would take the Apple Watch to the next level after a few years of minor updates.

Will watchOS 10 be a major redesign?

Earlier this month, Mark Gurman reported "notable changes to the user interface" on the upcoming update to watchOS. And, while he didn't give more information, the Apple Watch home screen could benefit from an overhaul.

Gurman also noted that the hardware changes for the Apple Watch in 2023 are expected to be minor, so that could explain why the software is going to get a significant overhaul. He wrote, "The device is poised for a more modest year after big changes in 2022 when the first Apple Watch Ultra debuted. There are plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, complete with a larger, custom-built display."

If Ortolani's concept is anything to go by, we have a fascinating few months for Apple Watch and a software update in watchOS 10 that could revolutionize how we interact with our wrist. After the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, the future looks bright for Apple Watch, and with WWDC on June 5 getting closer, we don't have much longer to wait to see what Apple has up its sleeve.