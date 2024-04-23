You can now buy an Apple Watch Ultra 2 refurbished directly from Apple — here’s why it’s a good time to upgrade

Have you been thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch for a while but haven’t quite found the right time or price? Apple has just added the best Apple Watch to its refurbished range, giving you some great tech for even cheaper.

Available on the official Apple Store , you can now pick up a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $679.00. This is $120 below its non-refurbished, full retail price — leaving you with enough left over to pick up one of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands or some useful accessories for Apple Watch . This is the lowest ever price we’ve seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at, with it previously only dropping down to $729 back in February and $699 in December, last year.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in September last year and is the most powerful Apple Watch. It is so great thanks to the speedy S9 SiP chip, water resistance up to 100 meters, and 36 hours of normal use out of each charge, with it going all the way up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. As of right now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch SE 2 are the only Apple Watches available to buy refurbished at the Apple Store in the US. If you happen to live in the UK, the Apple Watch Series 9 can be bought refurbished.

Why should you pick up a refurbished product?

It’s worth noting that the Apple Store’s refurbished items are of incredibly high quality, using official Apple parts to fix broken watches, iPhones, Macs, and more. Not only are refurbished items cheaper to pick up than a new Apple product, but Apple also says its products have “been thoroughly cleaned and inspected” before shipping. All parts are official Apple equipment, so you don’t have that worry about a third-party repairer or refurbisher putting non-official parts in your watch.

All iOS devices come with a new battery and outer shell, which will make it feel genuinely brand new. You get a one-year limited warranty, up to 90 days of technical support, and they are covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy, if you decide it’s not for you.

As it comes from fixing up second-hand hardware, buying a refurbished item is a more sustainable way to get the latest tech too. It’s cheaper, high quality, and better for the environment.

