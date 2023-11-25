Our three favorite exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus are discounted for Cyber Monday

Apple Fitness Plus is an incredibly versatile fitness service with many great activities to help you get fit and stay in shape. One of the mainstays is the swathe of cycling programs, supplemented by strong support for cycling workouts on Apple Watch and watchOS 10. However, cycling workouts are less accessible than many of the other workouts on the platform because you need to invest in some relatively expensive equipment to get started.

Even our cheapest pick for the best exercise bikes for Fitness Plus costs upwards of $350, which is why we're absolutely mad for these great discounts on our top three picks, all of which are discounted for Cyber Monday.

Some of these savings will net you more than 30% off the usual RRP, but there's no guarantee they'll stick around, so move fast and get a head start on your New Year's fitness push this weekend.

Black Friday deals for Fitness Plus users

JOROTO X2 Stationary Exercise Bike| $599 $499 a month The JOROTO is our top pick thanks to its sturdy construction and weighty build, which means the bike won't move around or rock while you're powering away. It has a digital monitor, a 35-pound flywheel, and a slot for a tablet if you want to use Fitness Plus on an iPhone or iPad.

Schwinn Exercise Bike| $1,199 $799 a month The Schwinn is our top high-end pick, usually priced at $1,199. It has magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable levels and a color-backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, and distance. It also comes with some free dumbbells and cradles to hold them!

Pooboo Magnetic Exercise Bike| $379 $259 a month The Pooboo is our budget pick, normally priced at $279 it is reduced by 32% to just $259. If that's not enough, there's also a $45 coupon you can apply at checkout, bringing the price to slightly more than $200. This is a great sturdy starter bike without any of the bells and whistles of the other picks, with an affordable price to match.