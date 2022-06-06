What you need to know
- Apple kicked off its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference earlier today.
- The company introduced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura.
- Apple also has two new MacBooks and an M2 chip!
Today, Apple kicked off its yearly Worldwide Developer's Conference, or WWDC, with its customary keynote. The keynote included a number of huge announcements including the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura
Whether you missed the live keynote or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.
Apple TV App
Watching the WWDC 2022 keynote via the Apple TV app is probably the best way to go, not least because it's now available on just about every platform you can think of – not just your Mac and iOS devices. Smart TVs, game consoles, and more all now support the app.
YouTube
Apple also live-streamed the WWDC22 Keynote on YouTube earlier today as well and yes, you can watch it all over again on YouTube too. Check it out below:
Apple Podcasts
While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. The feed that has been most maintained is the audio-only feed so, if you want to listen to the keynote while on a run or catching a train, Apple has you covered.
Apple's Website
The WWDC Keynote is also available to watch on the main Apple website.
