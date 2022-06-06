Today, Apple kicked off its yearly Worldwide Developer's Conference, or WWDC, with its customary keynote. The keynote included a number of huge announcements including the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura

Whether you missed the live keynote or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

Apple TV App

Watching the WWDC 2022 keynote via the Apple TV app is probably the best way to go, not least because it's now available on just about every platform you can think of – not just your Mac and iOS devices. Smart TVs, game consoles, and more all now support the app.

YouTube

Apple also live-streamed the WWDC22 Keynote on YouTube earlier today as well and yes, you can watch it all over again on YouTube too. Check it out below: