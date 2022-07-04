Apple TV+ has begun to share new YouTube videos that show us the science behind its popular sci-fi show For All Mankind. The latest video gives us an idea of how the sun can be used to push people and their crafts through space, and not just in a TV show.

For All Mankind is one of the hottest things on Apple TV+ right now, but it's nowhere near as hot as the sun. This video shows how the sun's rays can be used to help propel a ship through the stars, and while it could be some time before we're using this technology to get to Mars like in the show, it's already being used in real life right now.

Watch the surprisingly informative and entertaining video to see the science behind For All Mankind season three.