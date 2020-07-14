Pad & Quill's accessories for Apple devices are some of our favorites, though they're not exactly some of the most affordable out there. However, right now Pad & Quill's Summer Clearance sale is live and offering up to 50% off select iPhone and iPad accessories while supplies last. You can score an extra 15% off the price of the items in the sale when you use promo code PQ15 during checkout. Plus, Pad & Quill includes free shipping with each of the items in today's sale.
Whether you're looking for a new phone case, a cover for your Apple iPad, or a fancy duffel bag, Pad & Quill has tons of options — some of which you can save on when you use the following coupon code during the Summer Clearance sale.
Pad & Quill's Summer Clearance sale is currently full of iPad Pro cases, though there are several other options you can save on today like iPhone cases. Each of Pad & Quill's cases are handmade in the USA at its historic bindery in St. Paul, MN, and designed exclusively for the device they're intended for. Consider the Copertina Magic Cases for iPad Pro 11 which come in two different exterior colors as well as the option for an interior pocket at a small up-charge. These protective tablet cases are designed to offer excellent drop protection and have enough room to accomodate your iPad Pro, a Magic Keyboard, and the Apple Pencil. Plus, Pad & Quill manufactures these cases in a few different sizes to meet the different models of the iPad Pro.
Another option on sale this week at Pad & Quill is the Arla iPhone 11 Wallet Case, now down to $69.95. Remember to use promo code PQ15 during checkout to score one for just $59.46 while supplies last. Cases for other iPhone models are now on sale as well.
Pad & Quill's Summer Clearance sale won't last for long, so be sure to head to the full sale to get a look at all the discounted options and find something for yourself.
