Just last month, Apple revealed its updated Powerbeats wireless earphones and began selling them for just shy of $150. They are already an affordable alternative to its true wireless Powerbeats Pro, but today's deal at Verizon gets you them at a $30 discount, though you have to add two of these filler products to your cart at the same time to see the final discount at checkout.

Workout-ready

Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones

The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earphones offer Apple's H1 chip and up to 15-hours of listening time per charge. They also support Siri and are sweat and water-resistant. This is the best price we've seen yet and shipping is free.

$118.97 $149.95 $31 Off

The new Powerbeats are a significant update on the previous-gen Powerbeats 3. The 4th-generation model has Apple's new H1 chip, which makes switching between devices and answering calls significantly faster and the Bluetooth connection is more stable with lower latency.

A Lightning port has replaced Micro-USB for charging up the earphones which is definitely more convenient if you've got other Apple device around, though the lack of USB-C might put some users off. The battery life is improved from approximately 12 hours of playback to about 15 hours and the 4th-generation model supports "fast fuel" charging, which will charge up about an hour's worth of playback use in just five minutes.

The ear hook and base of the Powerbeats 4 is a complete redesign from the Powerbeats 3, which should have a positive effect on its ability to stay solidly in your ears. They are also sweat and water-reistant making them ideal workout earphones. The buttons protrude more than on their predecessor for easier find-ability while mid-jog and there is a playback control button on the front for pausing, playing, and answering calls.

The deal at Verizon likely won't stick around for long so be sure to snag them at a discount while you can. As well as saving over $30, you'll get a bunch of always useful cable ties thrown in at no extra cost and free shipping.

