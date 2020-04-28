Just last month, Apple revealed its updated Powerbeats wireless earphones and began selling them for just shy of $150. They are already an affordable alternative to its true wireless Powerbeats Pro, but today's deal at Verizon gets you them at a $30 discount, though you have to add two of these filler products to your cart at the same time to see the final discount at checkout.

The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earphones offer Apple's H1 chip and up to 15-hours of listening time per charge. They also support Siri and are sweat and water-resistant. This is the best price we've seen yet and shipping is free.

The new Powerbeats are a significant update on the previous-gen Powerbeats 3. The 4th-generation model has Apple's new H1 chip, which makes switching between devices and answering calls significantly faster and the Bluetooth connection is more stable with lower latency.

A Lightning port has replaced Micro-USB for charging up the earphones which is definitely more convenient if you've got other Apple device around, though the lack of USB-C might put some users off. The battery life is improved from approximately 12 hours of playback to about 15 hours and the 4th-generation model supports "fast fuel" charging, which will charge up about an hour's worth of playback use in just five minutes.

The ear hook and base of the Powerbeats 4 is a complete redesign from the Powerbeats 3, which should have a positive effect on its ability to stay solidly in your ears. They are also sweat and water-reistant making them ideal workout earphones. The buttons protrude more than on their predecessor for easier find-ability while mid-jog and there is a playback control button on the front for pausing, playing, and answering calls.

As well as saving over $30, you'll get a bunch of always useful cable ties thrown in at no extra cost and free shipping.