What you need to know

  • People are responding positively to Apple Arcade.
  • Many are celebrating the quality of games and the fact that there are no ads or in-app purchases.
  • Apple Arcade is available on iOS, tvOS, and macOS for $5 per month.

Apple Arcade, a new subscription gaming service, is now available across all Apple platforms: iOS, tvOS, and macOS. We shared our thoughts on Apple Arcade, but what do the fans think?

So far, responses to Apple Arcade have been largely positive, with many voicing their surprise at how good the service actually is. Not only does Apple Arcade feature plenty of hidden gems, but people appreciate that these games don't feature any ads, in-app purchases, or always-on DRM.

Beyond just a great selection of games, another draw of Apple Arcade is the fact that gamers can pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller to their device of choice. Pairing a controller with an iPad Pro seems like a particularly strong combo.

In addition, Apple Arcade makes it easy for gamers to play games they otherwise wouldn't have purchased. With a monthly subscription, Apple Arcade users can download as many games as they like, rather than paying a few bucks for each title. The $5 monthly cost pays for itself if you download only one or two games a month.

Apple Arcade is also a boon for developers, who are bringing unique ideas to the service without being bogged down with ads or in-app purchases. When a game comes with a one-time cost, it can be difficult to compete against the popular free-to-play model. With Apple Arcade, developers can present their ideas exactly how they want, leading to some weird and wonderful experiences.

Based on the reactions from Apple Arcade subscribers, Apple's new service is worth it thanks to its library of games, cross-platform support, and the ability to connect a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller, which many people already own.

Apple Arcade is available now as a free one month trial. After that the price raises to $5 per month.

All Apple Arcade Games available now (and what's coming soon)

iOS

Main

macOS Catalina

Main