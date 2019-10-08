What you need to know
- People are responding positively to Apple Arcade.
- Many are celebrating the quality of games and the fact that there are no ads or in-app purchases.
- Apple Arcade is available on iOS, tvOS, and macOS for $5 per month.
Apple Arcade, a new subscription gaming service, is now available across all Apple platforms: iOS, tvOS, and macOS. We shared our thoughts on Apple Arcade, but what do the fans think?
So far, responses to Apple Arcade have been largely positive, with many voicing their surprise at how good the service actually is. Not only does Apple Arcade feature plenty of hidden gems, but people appreciate that these games don't feature any ads, in-app purchases, or always-on DRM.
So far I've played on the Apple Arcade...— TAM•GHOST (@CansofBeans) September 30, 2019
-Where Cards Fall (obviously!)
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
-Dear Reader
-Tangle Tower
-Grindstone
-Skate City
-Over the Alps
And I've loved all of them so far for different reasons, I'm honestly floored by the variety and quality of these games
Apple Arcade is lit— Dyl (@dylannicholson1) September 30, 2019
Man, @AppleArcade has been a real pleasant surprise so far. What the Golf? is a legit top 10 contender. Other recs: Overland, Pinball Wizard, Shantae (with a controller), Skate City, Neo Cab, Assemble with Care, Bleak Sword, Grindstone. #mobilegaming— Pierre D. Creates (@pierrecreates) September 30, 2019
I believe the hype. The games are good— JP (@1000thghost) September 30, 2019
Apple Arcade is sich a treasure trove. My favorites so far are Sayonara Wild Hearts, Bleak Sword and Assemble with Care <3— Fabian Schaub (@ChristionX) September 30, 2019
We are about to enter a golden age of mobile gaming because of Apple Arcade— Julien 🙇♂️ (@julien) September 30, 2019
Beyond just a great selection of games, another draw of Apple Arcade is the fact that gamers can pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller to their device of choice. Pairing a controller with an iPad Pro seems like a particularly strong combo.
I'm only a week into my trial of @AppleArcade, but it certainly feels like the future. Wide variety of games, controller support for many of them, cross platform support, great price point. #Apple may have knocked this one out of the park.— Rob Ahern (@RobAhern) October 8, 2019
Apple Arcade is incredible.— Verbatum Jones (@VerbatumJones) October 8, 2019
I'm really glad I purchased this iPad Air. apple arcade and ps4 remote play made it worth it. (..... where the hell is xbox streaming and / or xcloud microsoft)— travie burger (@travisburgess) October 8, 2019
In addition, Apple Arcade makes it easy for gamers to play games they otherwise wouldn't have purchased. With a monthly subscription, Apple Arcade users can download as many games as they like, rather than paying a few bucks for each title. The $5 monthly cost pays for itself if you download only one or two games a month.
Apple Arcade is also a boon for developers, who are bringing unique ideas to the service without being bogged down with ads or in-app purchases. When a game comes with a one-time cost, it can be difficult to compete against the popular free-to-play model. With Apple Arcade, developers can present their ideas exactly how they want, leading to some weird and wonderful experiences.
Based on the reactions from Apple Arcade subscribers, Apple's new service is worth it thanks to its library of games, cross-platform support, and the ability to connect a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller, which many people already own.
Apple Arcade is available now as a free one month trial. After that the price raises to $5 per month.
All Apple Arcade Games available now (and what's coming soon)