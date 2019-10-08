What you need to know People are responding positively to Apple Arcade.

Many are celebrating the quality of games and the fact that there are no ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade is available on iOS, tvOS, and macOS for $5 per month.

Apple Arcade, a new subscription gaming service, is now available across all Apple platforms: iOS, tvOS, and macOS. We shared our thoughts on Apple Arcade, but what do the fans think? So far, responses to Apple Arcade have been largely positive, with many voicing their surprise at how good the service actually is. Not only does Apple Arcade feature plenty of hidden gems, but people appreciate that these games don't feature any ads, in-app purchases, or always-on DRM.

So far I've played on the Apple Arcade...

-Where Cards Fall (obviously!)

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

-Dear Reader

-Tangle Tower

-Grindstone

-Skate City

-Over the Alps

And I've loved all of them so far for different reasons, I'm honestly floored by the variety and quality of these games — TAM•GHOST (@CansofBeans) September 30, 2019

Apple Arcade is lit — Dyl (@dylannicholson1) September 30, 2019

Man, @AppleArcade has been a real pleasant surprise so far. What the Golf? is a legit top 10 contender. Other recs: Overland, Pinball Wizard, Shantae (with a controller), Skate City, Neo Cab, Assemble with Care, Bleak Sword, Grindstone. #mobilegaming — Pierre D. Creates (@pierrecreates) September 30, 2019

I believe the hype. The games are good — JP (@1000thghost) September 30, 2019

Apple Arcade is sich a treasure trove. My favorites so far are Sayonara Wild Hearts, Bleak Sword and Assemble with Care <3 — Fabian Schaub (@ChristionX) September 30, 2019

We are about to enter a golden age of mobile gaming because of Apple Arcade — Julien 🙇‍♂️ (@julien) September 30, 2019

Beyond just a great selection of games, another draw of Apple Arcade is the fact that gamers can pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller to their device of choice. Pairing a controller with an iPad Pro seems like a particularly strong combo.

I'm only a week into my trial of @AppleArcade, but it certainly feels like the future. Wide variety of games, controller support for many of them, cross platform support, great price point. #Apple may have knocked this one out of the park. — Rob Ahern (@RobAhern) October 8, 2019

Apple Arcade is incredible. — Verbatum Jones (@VerbatumJones) October 8, 2019

I'm really glad I purchased this iPad Air. apple arcade and ps4 remote play made it worth it. (..... where the hell is xbox streaming and / or xcloud microsoft) — travie burger (@travisburgess) October 8, 2019