Apple this week released iPadOS to consumers, and it's the biggest update for iPad we've seen in years. Apple says it completely transforms what the iPad can do, making it more like a laptop than ever. What do iPad Pro users think of the update so far?

Unsurprisingly, people are loving iPadOS, even if it does have a steep learning curve.

Clearly, iPadOS has made a good first impression on a lot of iPad owners. Personally, I'm loving the changes to Safari and Dark Mode looks great over such an expansive canvas. There's also something about having widgets on the home screen that makes iPad feel more powerful than ever.

Announced at WWDC, iPadOS features a number of big changes, including a new home screen, multiple apps in Slide Over, and many other features. You can learn more about what iPadOS has to offer in the link below.

