What you need to know
- Apple released iPadOS this week.
- Apple fans are sharing their thoughts on the new software.
- So far, people love the changes in iPadOS.
Apple this week released iPadOS to consumers, and it's the biggest update for iPad we've seen in years. Apple says it completely transforms what the iPad can do, making it more like a laptop than ever. What do iPad Pro users think of the update so far?
Unsurprisingly, people are loving iPadOS, even if it does have a steep learning curve.
Swipe keyboard in iPadOS is life-changing. Autocorrect needs some work—and often doesn’t match the above-the-text suggestions —but it’s still very good for a v1.— Mike Pastore (@mwpastore) September 25, 2019
Looking good!!!! #iPadOS pic.twitter.com/KLlt8XS4iI— radhinal (@Radhinalindra) September 25, 2019
i am very impressed with iPadOS, definitely a massive step in the right direction for apple— casey (@jgkljhkljmfo) September 25, 2019
#Apple has made #iPad excited again. #iPadOS— 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝒹 𝒞𝒶𝓇𝓉𝑒𝓇 🇬🇧 (@richboss_uk) September 25, 2019
Ever since iPadOS dropped, I’ve just been using the desktop version of every app. Saves battery life and storage space and just utilizes space better. What’s not to love?— Drew (@Alumineous) September 25, 2019
The best feature of IpadOS is definitely the dark interface!!!— Marco Tamura (@MarcoTamura) September 25, 2019
I love it!!!!
First impressions of #iPadOS - very impressive!— Chaitanya R (@cramachandran) September 25, 2019
The new #iPadOS is absolutely stunning.— Aryღ™🕉️ (@AryaVj_) September 25, 2019
Clearly, iPadOS has made a good first impression on a lot of iPad owners. Personally, I'm loving the changes to Safari and Dark Mode looks great over such an expansive canvas. There's also something about having widgets on the home screen that makes iPad feel more powerful than ever.
Announced at WWDC, iPadOS features a number of big changes, including a new home screen, multiple apps in Slide Over, and many other features. You can learn more about what iPadOS has to offer in the link below.