After months of extreme anticipation, Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally released for Nintendo Switch today. This is the fifth Animal Crossing game (not including the spin-offs) with the very first having released back in 2001 on GameCube. Unlike many other games out there, this one is all about relaxing and enjoying simple, but rewarding gameplay. You'll find yourself on a deserted island with only a few other residents. The main goal is to build up the island into an inhabited location, pay back your loan to Tom Nook (the raccoon behind the getaway package), and simply enjoy your new life. Of course, this game style isn't everyone's cup of tea, but fans of the series are absolutely loving this new entry. First Impressions

I'm fortunate enough to live in a location that isn't as heavily impacted by Covid-19. As such, I was able to run to my local GameStop, which opened an hour early this morning and grab a physical copy of the game. I've been playing for a few hours now, just soaking in my new island life and appreciating the escape it gives me from personal and worldwide pressures. Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, and more I want to preface this next part by saying that I absolutely love shooters, RPGs, and competitive online multiplayers. However, there are so many games out there that focus on violence and combat of some sort, they kind of all mix together. In this sea of guns, swords, and other weapons, Animal Crossing's butterfly nets and fishing poles really sticks out.

Source: iMore

There really isn't much of a plot. You find yourself on a deserted island with a loan that you need to pay back to Tom Nook. But he's chill enough not to assign interest or a due date of any kind. That means you get to decide what you do with your island life each day. If you want to spend the whole day fishing, you can. Want to scour your island for resources? Go ahead. If you've gotten further in the game, you can shop around for your favorite decor and rearrange your home to perfection. The animal villagers are so upbeat and pleasant to be around, and you can easily make gobs of money by doing the simplest of things. I know everyone's been saying it, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons really is the relaxing escape we all need right now. User reviews There are always going to be varying opinions, but it looks like the fan base is loving Animal Crossing: New Horizons so far. Here's what players are saying based off of user reviews.

