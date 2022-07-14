Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are about to make their Apple TV+ debut.

Today, Apple TV+ announced that "Gutsy," a new eight-part documentary series hosted by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, will premiere on Friday, September 9. The series, which is based on their New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women," will follow the mother/daughter pair through a "thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes."

Based on the Clintons' acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you've never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

The series will feature interviews with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more:

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

"Gutsy" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 9. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.