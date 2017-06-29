Ten years ago today Apple shipped a wide-screen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough internet device. But it wasn't three products. It was one product. And we got it, Steve. We got iPhone.
On June 28, 2007, Apple shipped the original iPhone. People had been waiting outside for days in lineups that ran for blocks. Anticipation was off the charts. Competitors were nervously dismissing it as a over-reaching and over-priced. Media was calling it the Jesus Phone.
Steve Jobs had put sneaker to stage only six months earlier to introduce it. The most incredible keynote presentations of his life—a life filled with incredible keynote presentations—and in the history of consumer electronics, he'd taken a moment before he started to assemble the team and tell them to remember the moment: The moment before iPhone. Because, in the next moment, everything would change.
During the keynote Jobs said it was rare enough for a company to revolutionize even one product category. Apple had already revolutionized two: Computers with the Mac and personal music players with the iPod. With the iPhone they'd be going for three.
He set up and knocked down the physical keyboard and the stylus, features that dominated the BlackBerry, Motorola, and Palm smartphones of the day. Then Jobs introduced the multitouch interface that let the iPhone smoothly pinch-to-zoom, the physics-based interactivity that included inertial scrolling and rubber banding, and the multitasking that let him move seamlessly from music to call to web to email and back.
They were technologies that would one day become commonplace across the industry but back then looked like science-fiction. From Apple:
iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone. We are all born with the ultimate pointing device—our fingers—and iPhone uses them to create the most revolutionary user interface since the mouse.
Technology alone wasn't enough
The original iPhone, based on the P2 device of the Project Experience Purple (PEP) team, code named M68 and device number iPhone1,1, had a 3.5-inch LCD screen at 320x480 and 163ppi, a quad-band 2G EDGE data radio, 802.11b.g Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0 EDR, and a 2 megapixel camera.
It was powered by an ARM-based 1176JZ(F)-S processor and PowerVR MBX Lite 3D graphics chip, manufactured by Samsung, with an 1400 mAh battery, and had 128MB of on-board RAM. Two NAND Flash-based storage tiers were available at launch: 4GB or 8GB.
More importantly, iPhone also included several sensors to enhance the experience, like an accelerometer that could automatically rotate the screen to match device orientation, a proximity sensor that could automatically turn off the screen when close to the face, and an ambient light sensor that could automatically adjust brightness.
And it could also be charged—and critically, synced to iTunes—by the same 30-pin Dock connector as Apple's already exceedingly popular iPod.
What the original iPhone didn't have was CDMA and EVDO rev A network compatibly. That meant it couldn't work on two of the U.S.' big four carriers, Verizon and Sprint. Not that it mattered; the original iPhone was exclusive to AT&T.
It also lacked GPS, or support for faster 3G UTMS/HSPA data speeds. In addition to no hardware keyboard or stylus, the iPhone also didn't have a removable, user-replaceable battery or SD card support. None of that pleased existing power users of the time. Nor did the absence of an exposed file system, copy and paste or any form of advanced text editing, and, critically to many, support for third party apps. Likewise, since the iPhone had a real web browser instead of a WAP browser, which was required to display carrier-based multimedia messages, the original iPhone didn't support MMS either.
All of this was wrapped in bead-blasted aluminum with a black plastic band around the back to allow for RF transparency.
Then there was the price. The iPhone debuted at $499 for the 4GB and $599 for the 8GB model on-contract. Those prices weren't unheard of at the time—early Motorola RAZR flip phones were incredibly expensive as well—but it meant Apple couldn't penetrate the mainstream market.
Race to launch
Macworld wasn't a finish line, it was a shot from the starting pistol. Jony Ive, Richard Howarth, and the industrial design teams' work had largely been completed already but hardware engineering still faced challenges. Steve Jobs scratched the pre-release iPhone screen with the keys in his pocket, he asked the team to come up with a better solution. They turned to Corning, which had invented a new, chemically hardened material, but had yet to find a commercial application for it. The team spun on a dime and got Gorilla Glass onto the iPhone.
The software team, under the auspices of Scott Forstall, was still racing as well. Greg Christie, Bas Ording, Mike Matas and others had been working on the human interface and interactivity for a long time already, but things were still being tweaked. Split screen for email, for example, got pulled after Jobs felt it was too crowded on the small screen.
Likewise Henri Lamiraux's software engineering and frameworks team, including Nitin Ganatra's native apps team, and Richard' Williamson's mobile web team. They had to make sure all the apps and all the features performed not only reliably but delightfully.
They'd already gotten a relatively full version of Safari, based on the same WebKit rendering engine developed by Don Melton and team for the Mac, up and running and taken Google's location data and created the best mobile Maps implementation ever seen on mobile, but they ended adding a YouTube app as well.
On June 6, 2007 Steve Jobs again took to the stage at Moscone West, this time for Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference. He announced web 2.0 apps as the development platform but also announced something more: the launch date.
Go for launch
Lineups formed at Apple Stores, especially flagship stores like the glass cube in New York City. It was an event. The novelty and experience were so good, many people simply didn't care about missing features or high price tags. Walt Mossberg and Katherine Boehret, writing for The Wall Street Journal:
Our verdict is that, despite some flaws and feature omissions, the iPhone is, on balance, a beautiful and breakthrough handheld computer. Its software, especially, sets a new bar for the smart-phone industry, and its clever finger-touch interface, which dispenses with a stylus and most buttons, works well, though it sometimes adds steps to common functions.
Ryan Block, writing for Engadget:
It's easy to see the device is extraordinarily simple to use for such a full-featured phone and media player. Apple makes creating the spartan, simplified UI look oh so easy -- but we know it's not, and the devil's always in the details when it comes to portables. To date no one's made a phone that does so much with so little, and despite the numerous foibles of the iPhone's gesture-based touchscreen interface, the learning curve is surprisingly low. It's totally clear that with the iPhone, Apple raised the bar not only for the cellphone, but for portable media players and multifunction convergence devices in general.
The price, however, kept it from getting into as many hands and lives as Apple wanted. So, at the September 5, 2007 "The Beat Goes On" music event, Steve Jobs not only introduced the first iPod touch, he announced they were dropping the 4GB iPhone entirely, and dropping the price of the 8GB iPhone to $399. From Apple:
The surveys are in and iPhone customer satisfaction scores are higher than we've ever seen for any Apple product. We've clearly got a breakthrough product and we want to make it affordable for even more customers as we enter this holiday season.
On February 5, 2008, Greg Joswiack, then vice president of Worldwide iPod and iPhone Product Marketing, now in charge of all product marketing, announced a 16GB model. From Apple:
For some users, there's never enough memory. Now people can enjoy even more of their music, photos and videos on the most revolutionary mobile phone and best Wi-Fi mobile device in the world.
There was still no subsidized price, even on contract, but there was movement.
Competitive contempt
The vast majority of smartphones back in 2007 had hardware keyboards and, if they touch screens at all, those screens were almost all resistive and came with a stylus pen to aid in usability. Mobile apps were inconsistent and the mobile web was pretty much limited to WAP browsers.
While the iPhone certainly wasn't universally adored, the entrenched incumbents in the smartphone space were some of its harshest critics. That was, after all, their jobs.
Ed Coligan, former CEO of Palm:
We've learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone. PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They're not going to just walk in.
Mike Lazaridis, former CEO of RIM (now BlackBerry):
Talk -- all I'm [hearing] is talk about [the iPhone's chances in Enterprise]. I think it's important that we put this thing in perspective. [...] Apple's design-centric approach [will] ultimately limit its appeal by sacrificing needed enterprise functionality. I think over-focus on one blinds you to the value of the other. [...] Apple's approach produced devices that inevitably sacrificed advanced features for aesthetics.
Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft:
You can get a Motorola Q for $99. [...] [Apple] will have the most expensive phone, by far, in the marketplace. There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance.
It was a very different world in 2007. Phone were just beginning to hit usable data speeds but bandwidth was still limited and expensive. The appeal of smartphones was also limited primarily to early adopters and enterprise, and hadn't yet approached mainstream adoption.
Palm and BlackBerry were both wrong. Smartphones would give way to pocket computers and "PC guys"—if they worked for Apple—were absolutely the ones to figure it out. And for consumers, the interface is the feature, so by tackling interface Apple was beginning to make those pocket computers accessible to everyone.
Microsoft, however, was at least half right. The iPhone was too expensive. That was, however, something Apple could and would change.
Google, an original iPhone launch partner, was both more perceptive, and more agile. They'd already bought Danger, the next generation phone platform created by Sidekick mastermind — and former Apple employee — Andy Rubin. They'd originally focused on making a Windows Mobile/BlackBerry-style competitor, determined to make sure Microsoft could never dominate the market and cut them out of the mobile future they so clearly recognized would be the next big thing.
Google's then-CEO, Eric Schmidt was on Apple's Board of Director's—and on stage for the iPhone event. He hadn't told Rubin what Apple was doing, however, or that Google would be giving the iPhone Maps and YouTube. Rubin was shocked. Collectively they realized Microsoft might not dominate mobile at all. Apple might. So, much to their credit, they spun around and refocused Android at the iPhone.
Changing everything
The original iPhone ended up selling over 6 million units in its first year on four carriers in four countries. Now it sells hundreds of millions a year on almost every carrier in almost every country. It led to iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, HomeKit and HeathKit, CarPlay and AirPods and, soon, HomePod.
Steve Jobs told his team the world would never be the same. How utterly right he was.
Reader comments
10 years ago today, Apple and iPhone changed our world
Still have my original iPhone on the shelf. So many good memories. The keynote was epic.
This is like one of of technology history museums. Instead of actually going to one, you can read iMore instead :)
the "3 devices, 1 product" mention always gets me... I keep playing that over and over again.. just because i like it..
. .
Why do these ancient articles keep coming up. I'm looking for new news. Not from 3 years ago??
Probably due to the fact that we are closing in on iPhone's 10th anniversary. Calm down.
Well certainly the iphone was ahead in terms of touch responsiveness and fluidity. Though, i cant help but wonder if the late Mr Jobs wasnt so stubborn, whether if he didnt ensure there were some fundamental architectural design flaws in iOS, that apple would have run away with the phone market and tablet market. As it stands, a lack of mouse pointer support and proper multi tasking have really hampered the ipad Pro for example which runs on iOS. You need to use your finger for navigation. The multitasking support is severely limited too.
Comparing this with the surface pro or any android devices, they support mouse pointers and multitasking out of the box.
Apple has to keep fudging things and doing workarounds to get past the basic iOS experience. This i'm afraid sits with the late and yes, great, Mr Jobs for his singleminded stubbornness.
Apple lacks the emotive marketing that the great Mr Jobs brought to the release of each iphone and ipad. It was not about the product, it was about the idea that apple were selling that got so many fans.
Sadly, from 2014 onwards , the iphone is sad relic of a once leading technology, response times on android phones are much faster than iOS devices now and the iphone is no longer more fluid and smooth. Couple that with the design choices (especially tiny batteries), limits resolution on the iphones as well.
Lastly, the cameras on the iphones are no longer the best. I'm afraid to say , apple have completely lost their way in this space.
Alphabet inc now is more valuable than apple (though this can change quite quickly). What does this say about this company. They swapped INNOVATION for PROFITS a long time ago and it is beginning to show.
The ipad Pro in my opinion is a huge let down. What exactly is "pro" about it. Steve Jobs would never let that happen.
Apple are the new sony. They still have their macbooks and still have their iphones and tablets but it is a real disappointment that they chose not to innovate and instead sue the competition.
iOS doesn't support mouse pointers because it's designed for touch, you don't want to be navigating an interface with large icons and swipe gestures with a mouse cursor. The same way macOS is designed for mouse pointers, and would be uncomfortable with touch.
I'm not fully sure what you mean by the limited multitasking, maybe you're right, though I've not come into a situation at least on my iPhone where multitasking has been a problem, that being said I don't really do any development work on it.
I think it's pretty arguable to say response times are faster on Android. I've found that my iPhone generally responds faster, but obviously with Android phones it depends on the phone and the specs. Either way, my past few iPhones have responded so fast to things I don't think I really need it much faster. Also, my iPhone is fluid and smooth and so is my sister's iPad, and my friend's iPhone 5. What part of iOS is not fluid or smooth? I would however like to see an increase in the screen resolution though.
As for the cameras, I'm not sure the iPhone was ever in the lead at any point. The Nokia Windows Phone's had incredibly good cameras, something Nokia is well known for. Even the Nokia N95 slide out phone had a better camera than the first iPhone, and even had a front camera. However I'm very happy with my iPhone's camera quality, I know there's better out there but my photos look fantastic already, it'd be nice to see Apple push the camera more though.
And I agree the iPad Pro is not Pro, at least not without actual Pro apps, it's embarrassing that it didn't even come with Apple's own Pro apps
Just love all these rumours that people can keep writing about but no rumours about the prices of the updated iPhone. Lets hear rumours on that front
Is iMore going to randomly stop those in the middle of the series like last year?
The only thing which gave success to iPhones and iPad is the APP STORE .
if windows phone have it , i think then the future of mobile will be different.
i don't see any productivity while using iPhone without apps.
thts my opinion....
I remember seeing the original iPhone in the flesh back in early 2008 because a coworker of mine had it when I worked at the United Nations. I'll admit, I thought it was odd but interesting. I was using my one and only flip phone at the time when she showed it to me and I couldn't believe how different it was. Amazing to see how much the iPhone has evolved over the years.
The curved sides in the leaked images of iPhone 6 harken back to the original iPhone, I think.
iphone company services is now different than before about what late steven jobs said before he late .Alot people have moditiy iphone as their devices
If Apple never made the iPhone, Google or Microsoft would have, but they would most likely be bland, sterile products without much culture.
No. We’d still have physical keyboards.
To be fair, for people who can touch-type like me, physical keyboards are far superior. I miss having a phone with a physical keyboard, I'll never be able to type as well or as fast on a touchscreen keyboard
There are not too many moments in tech where one company takes a quantum leap . It's forgotten now how many dismissed the keynote as some sort of magic fake presentation - because others could not come up with a touch screenscreen that was more than just good enough. You knew that SJ would not accept a "good enough" touchscreen that others released ... plus SJ insisted that the phone plan come with unlimited data ... unlike other internet phones that not only were slow but produced a "mobile" internet - you had no idea how much data you were using ... and of course, a battery life that BBM engineers thought was impossible ...
I'm glad apple didn't go and drastically change things because he died. If Steve saw the products the company has now. I believe he would be proud!
Competitors weren't wrong about the iPhone lacking "enterprise functionality" - they were just woefully mistaken about its relative importance. In a way, Lazaridis was like Jobs -haughtily dictating to customers what they wanted. The only difference is that Laziridis was utterly wrong.
Batteries are a good example, because the iPhone was a big step backwards. I recall RIM scoffing at the iPhones pathetic battery life compared to a Curve or 8830, and they were right. But in thinking serious users would never buy a phone you had to charge *every day* and sometimes more, they were completely off base. RIM never understood people were happy to charge more often, as long as that phone gave them enough goodies, and the iPhone delivered there in spades. By the time RIM came around, they were years too late.
i watched this, and was even in front of an apple store in los angeles for the release !!
What amaze me, is how the audience are screaming for things that are standard !
Like "how do i scroll through my music ?? i just take my finger and BOOM" and everybody goes crazy (me first)...
But now everything is amazing and nobody's happy !! (louis C.K)
Back in 2007 I was not an Apple fan. So I never did catch this keynote address. What really strikes me as I watch it now in 2013, is that all of these features that the Apple team demonstrates have become the de facto standard on all phones now. If you don't have it, customers don't even consider buying your phone. RIM is nearly bankrupt as revenue sources dry up and sales continue to plummet - and they were the #1 smart phone in the world in 2007. Knowing how, in true Apple fashion, every huge claim that Jobs made was really an understatement, and that it was actually better than he showed, and knowing the future to come (iPads, etc.), it is kind of fun to remind ourselves just how revolutionary it was when the iPhone came out. And just wait! As Rene has indicated on multiple posts, iOS 7 is a major rework of iDevices. Now it's about time for Apple to revolutionize again - hopefully something totally new in 2 weeks!
Great article! Lots of fun to go back to the Steve Jobs days of presentations. Someone like Jobs that I find similar today is Marissa Mayer. Dictator type that understands what people like. It's such an important quality in tech to develop intuitive products that everyone will like. Steve was meticulous over every aspect. These people are often criticized for their ways but they deliver outstanding results.
Extremely well thought out and written article. Great business strategy lessons to be learned.
I keep imagining what would have happened had the original iPhone been launched with a $199 price point on contract. How much more market share, etc. would they have now? Would the innovation be pushed faster due to the competition being heated up sooner?
Or, would it have been labeled a commodity too soon and the prestige of owning one waned too thin years ago so that no one wants the new one anymore?
Someone once said, would you rather drive a Porsche or a Ford?
Porsche doesn't sell as many as Ford, but I am sure we would all choose a Porsche.
2007 iPhone was a multimedia phone, not a smartphone. Though I am not sure, since it could not actually send or receive multimedia messages or make video calls, had unusable camera and connectivity was poor. Maybe it was just a... phone. Though the earpiece was so cheap it was painful to listen to.
Imagine that! :-)
How's your Android hand piece coming along, BTW? :-). ...or did you opt for the Windows one? Oh wait, how thoughtless of me... It must be a BB 10. Good luck finding apps for THAT! :-D
I agree, and most of what it showcased was already present on the costly LG Prada, so it wasn't even revolutionary or new. It did not sell well either.
I argue that what reinvented the phone was the app store, not the phone itself. Although the concept of an App Store was not new, Apple did it better and potentialized it to the max.
Apple achieved that due to Jobs leadership, pure and simple. Under Cook? Not so much. Cook doesn't have the mojo. He's going to prove that even more on September 10th. Does Apple make great products? Sure. I can't argue that. I use them. But Cook doesn't have the mojo and it's going to get worse before it gets better.
Thanks Rene for another great article. Brought up some memories ....
I am truly honoured to be one of many many who watched this great man's presentation on that day and live!
Yep, that stupid google and samsung also did a great job switching from Blackberry design to ...
Are you saying they are bad? Because a bunch of things you use on IOS is based on Google and Microsoft. Apple uses a bunch of other services to be put into their phones. I wish everything was pulled for one day to see how much Apple really is.
You have just hit the nail on the head why Apple tries to provide as many of their services in-house as possible. Exactly to avoid getting burned by partners like they did with Google Maps.
Anyways, he was talking about the way those companies designed their phones (Android was initially designed to emulate blackberry), and not the services they provide.
You wish it had 128GB of ram lol.
Ever since Steve Jobs passed away, Not much has changed in the user interface. We will see what ios 7 has to bring to the game. I seen a guy here in Missouri that looked just like Steve Jobs though. Kinda strange. And he was using some type of Apple product iv'e never seen before.
Yeah...and Fbi has implanted a chip in your brain and controls you.
And what was the point in saying that?
That the guy in Missouri was not using an Apple product that you had never seen before. It's just the Fbi that implements this idea in your head with the chip. Have you encountered UFO-s last days?
Whatever. I wish i could have got a pick of the phone. It had the Apple symbol and it was Plastic. It was very dark Black and the light reflected off the back. The people were trying to cover the symbol up the best they could and sat in a corner with no people near.
Aliens.
U my friend are living in the past.
Call me when u reach the present?
Okay?
Heres my number.
Wait u are a stranger, sorry u wont get it. Guess u will be all alone in the present.
Thats iPhone 5C you have spotted!
Sad that no one believed you a year back.
Great article overall, but it looks like there might have been a typo here. I don't know if the original iPhone came with 128MB or RAM but I'm pretty sure it didn't come with 128GB of it, as indicated in this line "Powered by an ARM-based Samsung 1176JZ(F)-S processor and 128GB of RAM, The..."
Steve Jobs was a legend. Since his death Iphone is not surprising anymore. I hope for something new (not leaked and not predictable) this year.
You are soooo right
many will dispute it but i think Apple misses Job's directional guidance and his standards. I think it started before he left but when he sort of stepped a way. but upon reading the autobiography it's replete with examples of Jobs fixating on details. And there are some design choices that I think he'd have looked at and said, "no way. Fix that. Change that. That's illogical." Like there are parts of the ios 7 music player that i think make it worse not better. I think album art in many places makes it harder to navigate. I'd be jobs would go "i'm not sacrificing usability cause you want a tiny tiny image in a superlong list." I'm not sure he'd have like having every album all of a sudden expanded when you click on albums. seems if he wanted that he'd have done it long ago. I don't think they did that for a good reason. Cause if you're looking for a specific album who wants to scroll through an expanded list of songs for every album. I think they thickened up the font in one beta update. i bet jobs would have taken one look at the original and gone "that's too thin. make it thicker." But my two cents. I
Never mind, I just noticed this article is years old.
He'll be a legend in the hearts of those close to him, forever. He'll be a legend to the masses for as log as apple is relevant. I say for the next decade or so.
I don't think there will be anything unexpected this year though...