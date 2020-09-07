Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

Just like with previous HomeKit-enabled releases over the past few months, Meross appears to have quietly launched its Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener today on Amazon. The latest accessory from Meross connects to existing garage door openers giving owners access to quick and easy status checks, notifications, and convenient controls through the Home app and Siri.

The Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is compatible with most brands of openers, and Meross provides both a learn button color guide, and compatibility list though the listing which can be referred to prior to purchasing. In some cases, an additional accessory may be required for operation, which Meross lists as being available through their customer support team.

Installation of the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is similar to other HomeKit smart garage solutions, with a two-piece design. A small Wi-Fi control module wires directly into the opener to send the open and close commands, while a magnetic door sensor relays status to the control module. Unlike other smart garage door controllers though, the door sensor on the Meross Garage Door Opener is not wireless, which requires cable management, but means that it does not require batteries.

Once installed, the Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener can be set up and managed either via the Meross app, or through HomeKit without a subscription. Meross advertises that owners can set up the opener entirely through the Home app on iOS if desired, bypassing the need for an account. Through HomeKit, owners can access one-tap controls, receive activity notifications, automations, and check door status. In addition to HomeKit, the opener is compatible with Android, Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant.

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is currently listed with a retail price of $49.99 on Amazon. As with previous Meross releases, the company appears to be running a promotion for the accessory which takes an additional $5 off the purchase price by applying a coupon directly on the Amazon page.