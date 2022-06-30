When Apple got rid of the original HomePod, many were disappointed that the HomePod mini was left as the only option for anyone who wanted a smart speaker made by the company. While the HomePod mini is a tiny but mighty speaker, the original HomePod is still louder and fuller and rocks the house with more bass. Now, it appears that the regular-sized HomePod may come back from the dead. Here's everything we know about the rumored HomePod model. Name There isn't anywhere for Apple to really go with the name of the rumored HomePod than go back into the past. It's likely not to be smaller than the HomePod mini as the company would have to call it the HomePod mini...er? Being that the rumors are that the new HomePod will be similar to the original HomePod in size and features, it is likely to be called the same as the original: HomePod. Design

While it would be interesting to see Apple introduce a radical new design to any product for kicks, the rumors so far state that Apple is unlikely to change the design of the upcoming HomePod. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new HomePod will be similar in size to the original HomePod. Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market." So, it sounds like the new HomePod might look a lot like the old HomePod. That isn't a bad thing. The original HomePod was a great-looking speaker and its design lent to an incredible listening experience. Models