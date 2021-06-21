While it doesn't feature an ultra-sleek design found on some of the best USB-C hubs for Macbook Pro , the HooToo USB-C Hub has an incredibly affordable price and a great mix of essential ports. If you are ready to ditch the dongles, this Prime Day deal may be your best bet at just $32.

Let's face it, as much as we love the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro , the lack of ports can make things frustrating at times. With Prime Day finally here, there has never been a better time to solve the MacBook port problem — especially with deals like this $32 9-in-1 USB-C hub from HooToo.

With nine ports, the HooToo USB C Hub covers it all. You get three USB-A, two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, and one 100-watt USB-C port with Power Delivery. With Power Delivery, you can keep your Macbook topped off while at the desk, removing yet another wire from your setup.

Also great for the desk, the HooToo 9-in-1 hub sports a Gigabit Ethernet jack, 3.5mm AUX, and a single HDMI port. Through HDMI, the hub is capable of producing 4K video at 30Hz with compatible displays.

Last but certainly not least, HooToo's hub also features a pair of memory card slots. The hub has one SD and one TF slot, capable of transferring data at up to 480Mbps, making it great for photographers.

At just $32, the HooToo 9-in-1 hub is one of the best MacBook deals this Prime Day. Want to save even more on everything from iPhone accessories to AirPods? Make sure that you stop by our best Prime Day deal roundup for the latest.