You can finally play Mario Kart Tour on your iOS or Android devices. It's a fun game that pits players from around the world against each other in silly races. Unfortunately, you cannot choose to race against specific people just yet, but you can add friends to your Mario Kart Tour account and compare your scores.

What is Mario Kart Tour?

It's a mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices where you get to race other players from around the world in a simplified version of a classic game. Cartoony characters race around the track and use silly items like banana peels and shells to trip up other players. What makes this app fun is that it features courses seen in previous versions of the game as well as new courses inspired by real-world locations like New York. These real-world courses get swapped out every two weeks, so you'll have plenty of fun new locations to race through.

There's currently a roster of 35 characters that racers can acquire. You'll see familiar faces like Mario, Bowser, and Peach, but you'll also see brand new racers like Pauline from the Nintendo Switch game, Super Mario Odyssey. You'll also find several familiar items and karts that you've seen in previous games. If you want to compare scores with your friends, however, here's how you do it.

How to add friends to Mario Kart Tour

Open the Mario Kart Tour app. When the main menu loads, tap the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. Select the Friends icon. Tap on theAdd Friend button. Now you will need to exchange your Player ID number with your friend. You can find your Player ID near the top of the blue box. To enter your friend's Player ID, tap on the box that reads "Enter the player's ID." Type in or paste your friend's Player ID. Voila! You're connected. Now you can see who among you gets the best scores.

Well, there you have it. Now you're able to see each other's racing score on Mario Kart Tour and determine who's the best racer between you. It looks like the ability to race against friends isn't available at present. Considering that this game is pretty new, we expect racing against friends will become an option sometime in the future.

