If you find a song, album, or playlist on Apple Music you love and want to add to iCloud Music Library, here's how to go about it.

Streaming unlimited songs is the cornerstone of subscription services like Apple Music. Content you really like is best saved for later use and it's where the iCloud Music Library comes in. The library collects your favorite music so it's available across all of your Apple devices.

Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.

How to add content from Apple Music to the iCloud Music Library

If it's on Apple Music, you can save it to your iCloud Music Library, including songs, albums, and playlists.

On iPhone or iPad

To add individual tracks on your mobile device:

Choose the Music app on your device. Tap the + to the right of the content you wish to add to the library. Select the Library tab. Under Recent Added, confirm the addition of the content to the iCloud Music Library.

To add albums or playlists on your mobile device:

Choose the Music app on your device. Tap the + Add at the top of the content you wish to add to the library. Select the Library tab. Under Recent Added, confirm the addition of the content to the iCloud Music Library.

On Mac:

Click on the Music app on your Mac. Choose + Add or + next to the song, album, or playlist you wish to add to the iCloud Music Library. Select Recently Added under Library on the left side of the app, then confirm the addition of the content to the library.



Added Vs. Downloaded

Apple Music added to the iCloud Music Library isn't necessarily available for offline use on your device. You'll need to decide whether music is automatically downloaded to your device, depending on the available storage.

